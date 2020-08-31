Fertilizer Additives Market Estimation Introducing Future Opportunities with Highest Growth by 2030

The global fertilizer additives market is forecast to witness moderate growth of 4.4% over the forecast period of 2020-2030. period owing to the decrease in the average arable land and growing demand for food and agricultural produce. Technological innovations and modern-day advancements are helping manufacturers develop fertilizer additives that enhance fertilizer performance significantly and increase the average crop yield.

Anti-caking agents which prevent the formation of lumps in powdered fertilizers are expected to hold a substantial share of the fertilizer additives market. These agents are composed of fats and oils which prevent the interaction between atmosphere and fertilizer particles.

Manufacturers are finding anti-caking agents increasingly effective as the absence of lumps in fertilizers aid them in effectively handling, packaging, and transporting fertilizers. Further, the absence of anti-caking agents in fertilizers can cause agglomeration which prohibits the material from evenly distributing in the fields and hence results in wastage. Additionally, agglomeration of fertilizers can block flow passages of machines used for distributing fertilizers, clearing which incurs hefty costs. The recent research by Fact.MR opines that these factors are vital drivers of the growing demand for anti-caking agents which accounted for over 50% of the fertilizer additives market share in 2018. Additionally, the introduction of organic anti-caking agents for use in fertilizer manufacturing is further estimated to bolster market growth as demand for organic substances continues to proliferate in the agrochemicals market.

Burgeoning Demand for Nitrogen-based Fertilizers to Uphold Fertilizer Additives Market Growth

Nitrogen is a key element which is required in a plethora of metabolic functions in plants. Being an essential component required in the production of amino acids, nitrogen-based fertilizers influence protein production in plants and aid in increasing the crop yield of the soil owing to which demand for such fertilizers is on the rise. The Fact.MR study suggests nitrogen-based fertilizers will continue gaining increasing penetration with their widespread adoption in the production of fruits, horticulture, fodder crops, and oilseeds. A recent instance that alludes to the growing popularity of nitrogen-based fertilizers was when it was reported that there was a shortage of nitrogen fertilizers in the US in August 2018.

The robust demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers can potentially open gateways to new opportunities for manufacturers with a focus on developing additives that could enhance the effective consumption of nitrogen in crops.

Growing Environmental Concerns to Bolster Sales of Dust Suppressants

Fertilizers are usually packaged and transported in the crystalline, granular, or powdered forms during which they can break into dust. The dust particles are light enough to be dispersed by even weak air currents. Furthermore, the dispersion of fertilizer dust particles can cause an assortment of problems related to environmental compliance, worker safety, and damage to the warehousing equipment. In addition to this, the tendency of fertilizers to break into dust increases with time while longer storage periods further intensify the problem. The fertilizer dust also poses a danger of spontaneously burning into flames which could be dangerous to both life and property. The plethora of problems that fertilizer dust can cause is a vital factor that is creating an increase in the demand for dust suppressants. Currently, numerous variants of fatty and mineral oils are used to suppress dust formation. However, the scope for innovation in the area still exists which is prompting fertilizer additive manufacturers to research for effective fertilizer dust suppressants.

Currently, North America holds a significant share of the fertilizer additives market owing to the presence of multiple prominent players. Further, stringent regulations imposed on fertilizer usage in the region is a vital factor that is upholding the growth of the fertilizer additive market in the area. However, Asia Pacific Excluding Japan is estimated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period owing to the development of economies and existence of largely agricultural dependent countries in India, Pakistan, and China in the region. Growing demand for nitrogen-based fertilizers in the region is further expected to fuel fertilizer additives market growth.

