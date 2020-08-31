Fraud Hunters Market 2020 by Fraud Type (Financial Statement Fraud, Insurance and Banking Fraud, Consumer Fraud, Intellectual Property Fraud, Others); Applications (Defense, Government, BFSI, Others) and Geography

Fraud Hunters or hunting is an idea of tracking down the several possible scams, scandals, thefts, or breaches that have occurred or will occur in an environment of sensitive data. In the digital age, a financial crime against banks and other institutions is increasing rapidly. Fraud prevention and hunting now signify one of the biggest areas of concern for the financial services industry, as there are a growing number of financial frauds each year.

Key Players:

1. ACI Worldwide, Inc.

2. Experian Information Solutions, Inc.

3. Fair Isaac Corporation.

4. FIS

5. Fiserv, Inc.

6. IBM Corporation

7. NCR Corporation.

8. Oracle

9. SAP SE

10. SAS Institute Inc

What is the Dynamics of Fraud Hunters Market?

Increasing demand for application regarding security in banking as well as in the military sector, rising necessity to protect financial losses owing to increasing threats, the prevalence of different techniques to protect frauds, are some of the major factors driving the growth of the fraud hunter market. On the other hand, the growing adoption of machine learning and artificial intelligence is anticipated to bring various opportunities that will lead to the growth of the fraud hunter market.

What is the SCOPE of Fraud Hunters Market?

The “Global Fraud Hunters Market Analysis to 2027”? is a specialized and in-depth study of the fraud hunter market with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of fraud hunters market with detailed market segmentation by fraud type, application. The global fraud hunters market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading fraud hunters market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the fraud hunters market.

What is the Fraud Hunters Market Segmentation?

The global fraud hunter market is segmented on the basis of fraud type, application. On the basis of fraud type, the market is segmented as financial statement fraud, healthcare, insurance and banking fraud, consumer fraud, intellectual property fraud, others. On the basis of application, the market is segmented as defense, government, BFSI, others.

What is the Regional Framework of Fraud Hunters Market?

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global fraud hunters market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The fraud hunter market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting fraud hunter market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the fraud hunters market in these regions.