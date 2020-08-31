Wireless LAN Controller Market Growing Massively by 2020-2026 Major Players: Extreme Networks; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Best IT World (India) Pvt. Ltd

Wireless LAN controller is a wireless connectivity device used with the combination of access point protocol to deliver and manage access points in high quantities by the network infrastructure center. It allows for better performance and connectivity of wireless network for various different devices and systems. This controller optimizes and improves the overall performance by stretching the bandwidth to increase the quantity of devices being connected to the network.

Global wireless LAN controller market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 3.03 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026



In- depth Analysis of the Report: –

Market Overview

Market Analysis by Segmentation

This Wireless LAN Controller report provided segmentation of the market on the basis of the application, it focuses on the status and outlook for major applications, market share and growth rate of each player is included in this section.

By Type

Standalone

Integrated

By Controller Type

Cloud Based

Access Point Based

Virtual Controller

Physical Controller

By Port Size

2 Port

4 Port

6 Port

8 Port

16 Port

32 Port

Others

By Enterprise Size

Large Enterprise

Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs)/Small Office & Home Office (SOHO)

By Deployment

Centralized

Distributed

Mesh

By Application

IT & Telecom

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Government & Public Sector

Retail

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Others

By End-Users

Enterprise

Residential

Service Providers

Large Campuses

Others

Geographic Segmentation

This Wireless LAN Controller report splits the market into different regions such as

North America

South America

Middle east and Africa

Asia and Pacific Region

Competitive landscape

This Wireless LAN Controller research report provided analysis of the competitive landscape in the market and keeps focus on the key players, their economic situation and business strategies are examined to succeed in the market.

Global wireless LAN controller market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of wireless LAN controller market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Company Coverage of Wireless LAN Controller market (Sales Revenue, Price, Gross Margin, Main Products etc):

Belden Inc.; Cisco; ALE International, ALE USA Inc.; Allied Telesis, Inc.; Dell; D-Link Corporation; Fortinet, Inc.; Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.; Extreme Networks; Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP; Juniper Networks, Inc.; Best IT World (India) Pvt. Ltd.; ZTE Corporation; Ruckus Networks; TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd.; Zyxel Communications Corp.; Korenix Technology (Beijer Electronics Group); NETGEAR; SAMSUNG; Avaya Inc.; LANCOM Systems GmbH and 4ipnet, Inc. among others.

Recent Industry Developments

In February 2018, Ruckus Networks announced that they had entered into an original equipment manufacturing agreement with Dell EMC for providing them with their wide range of wireless offerings inclusive of access points, controllers, virtualized & data analysis assets, “Cloudpath” software, as well as Ruckus’s IoT and CBRS LTE offerings. These offerings will be provided under the Dell brand, having a significant presence of networking infrastructure and consumers in various global regions

In September 2016, TP-Link Technologies Co., Ltd. announced the launch of a new indoor-based Wi-Fi solution offering by the name of “Auranet CAP” series. The products under the series initially include “Wireless Access Points CAP1750” and “Wireless Controller AC500”. These launches are designed for better deployment ease along with the introduction of better security measures to business networks. The products introduced in this range are designed for small & medium-sized businesses providing one of the most effective and versatile wireless solutions

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

Market Drivers:

Increase in the rate of demand for BYOD (Bring Your Own Device) trend; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Growth in the levels of demand for better deployment of WLAN, reducing the costs and operability of enterprise networking

Growing demand for continuation of network coverage in various enterprises; this factor is expected to boost the growth of the market

Various corporate strategies associated with mergers, acquisitions and innovations in product developments adopted by various manufacturers is also expected to boost the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

High focus on dependency of a single device for improvement in the network coverage associated with lightweight access points

Concerns associated with network bottleneck is also expected to restrict the growth of the market

Additional costs required for purchasing different components and access points in these controllers; this factor is expected to restrict the growth of the market

Key questions answered in Wireless LAN Controller Report:

What will the Wireless LAN Controller market size and the growth rate be in 2026?

What are the latest market trends impacting the growth of the Wireless LAN Controller market?

Who are the global topmost manufacturers of Wireless LAN Controller industry: Company Outline, Product Specification and Major Types Analysis, Market Performance, Sales Market, Contact Information?

What are the types and applications of Wireless LAN Controller? What is the market share of each type and application?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Wireless LAN Controller? Up Stream Industries Analysis, Raw Material and Suppliers, Equipment and Suppliers, Manufacturing Analysis, Manufacturing Process, Manufacturing Cost Structure, Manufacturing Plants Distribution Analysis, Industry Chain Structure Analysis

What is the global (North America, South America, Europe, Africa, Middle East, Asia, China, Japan) production, production value, consumption, consumption value, import and export of Wireless LAN Controller?

What are the Wireless LAN Controller market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Wireless LAN Controller Industry?

