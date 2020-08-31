Corona Virus Outbreak: Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size Analysis 2020

Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast and Business Opportunity.

Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market to reach USD 27.97 billion by 2025.

Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market valued approximately USD 5.02 billion in 2016 is forecasted to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 21.03% over the forecast period 2018-2025. The major factors speculated to augment the markets are technological progressions in the cloud and big data analytics to manage, design, and improve end-to-end consumer experience process, growing espousal of customer experience management solutions to minimize the customer churn rate across the globe, and escalating requirements for the personalized experience by customers across different industries. Customer Experience Management (or CEM) is defined as the practice of designing and reacting to customer communications to meet and/or exceed customer expectations and, thus, raise customer satisfaction, advocacy, and loyalty.

The regional analysis of Global Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is also expected to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Analytical Tools:

oText Analytics

oEnterprise Feedback Management (EFM) Software

oSpeech Analytics

oWeb Analytics

oOther Analytics

By Touch Point Type:

oSocial Media

oCall Centers

oMobile

oStores

oWeb Services

oEmail

oOthers

By Deployment:

oOn-Premise

oCloud

By Vertical:

oRetail

oBanking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

oEnergy & Utilities

oHealthcare

oManufacturing

oIT & Telecom

oConsumer Goods

oOthers

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include CA Technologies, IBM Corporation, Clarabridge, Oracle Corporation, Medallia, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Avaya, Inc., Nokia Networks, Chime Technologies Inc., SAS Institute Inc., and so on. The fierce competitiveness has made these players spend in product developments to improve the customer™s requirements.

Target Audience of the Customer Experience Management (CEM) Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Key factors influencing market growth:

New application developments and product designs.

Falling prices of the Customer Experience Management (CEM).

Strict government norms along with the administrative support and R&D subsidization.

Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.

To summarize, the Customer Experience Management (CEM) market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

