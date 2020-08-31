COVID 19 PANDEMIC: IR (Infrared) Camera Market Size Analysis and Growth (2020-2025)

IR (Infrared) Camera Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast and Business Opportunity.

Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market to reach USD 9.1 billion by 2025.

Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market valued approximately USD 4 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.5% over the forecast period 2017-2025.

Decreasing prices owing to technological proliferation is expected to be a key growth factor for the Infrared (IR) camera market. Increased commercialization owing to advancements in microbolometer technology is also expected to fuel market growth over the next few years. On account of increased adoption in industrial and commercial applications, they are used across numerous security & surveillance applications.

Recent technological advancements have led to miniaturization, which is expected favorably impact market growth over the forecast period. These cameras are capable of viewing across a long-wave infrared region ,and can also detect objects in total darkness. High investment, availability of cost-effective products due to mass production, and a range of diverse applications integrating this technology are expected to be the key market drivers. Further, the IR camera market is also expected to witness growth owing to declining product price.

Decreasing defense budgets in developed markets are expected to pose a challenge to market growth over the forecast period. Increasing adoption of high-resolution cameras and smartphones is expected to provide a sizeable sizable opportunity for market growth. Further, IR camera plays a significant part in providing night-vision option for automobiles. For instance, FLIR Systems provides camera cores for Rolls Royce, BMW, Audi and Mercedes-Benz models through a partnership with Autoliv Electronics.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Material:

oGermanium

oSilicon

oZinc Selenide

oSapphire

By Application:

oMilitary & Defence

oIndustrial

oCommercial

oMedical Imagining

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

The industry is seeming to be fairly competitive. Some of the leading market players include Current Corporation, Dali Technology., DRS Technologies Inc., E.D. Bullard Company

FLIR Systems, Inc, Fluke Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation, Guangzhou SAT Infrared Technology Co., Ltd, Infrared Integrated Systems Ltd (IRISYS), Axis Communication AB and so on. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global IR (Infrared) Camera Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Key factors influencing market growth:

New application developments and product designs.

Falling prices of the IR (Infrared) Camera.

Strict government norms along with the administrative support and R&D subsidization.

Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.

To summarize, the IR (Infrared) Camera market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

