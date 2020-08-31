Graph database Market Report (2019-2025) | The demand for the Market will drastically increase in the Future…

Graph database Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast and Business Opportunity.

Global Graph database Market to reach USD 4240.1 million by 2025.

Global Graph database Market valued approximately USD 569.1 billion in 2016 is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 25% over the forecast period 2017-2025. Key factors which gives growth to the Graph database market are emerging need to have precision and better response time to discover new correlations and multi-dimensional data management with real-time query support.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

oRDF & Property

By Application:

oRisk management & fraud detection

oCustomer analytics

oRecommendation engines

By Component:

oTools & services

By Deployment type:

oOn-premises

oCloud

By industry vertical :

oTelecom & IT

oRetail & e-commerce

oManufacturing

By Regions:

oNorth America

oU.S.

oCanada

oEurope

oUK

oGermany

oAsia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

oLatin America

oBrazil

oMexico

oRest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015

Base year “ 2016

Forecast period “ 2017 to 2025

Some of the key manufacturers involved in the market IBM, Microsoft, oracle, AWS, neo4j, tibco software, franz, cray, datastax, stardog, bitnine, objectivity, fluree, blazegraph, memgraph. Acquisitions and effective mergers are some of the strategies adopted by the key manufacturers. New product launches and continuous technological innovations are the key strategies adopted by the major players.

Target Audience of the Global Graph database Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

oInvestors

Key factors influencing market growth:

New application developments and product designs.

Falling prices of the Graph database.

Strict government norms along with the administrative support and R&D subsidization.

Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.

To summarize, the Graph database market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

