Tissue Diagnostics Market Overview, Share, Growth Drivers and Demand Forecast to 2030

The key factors behind the robust growth of the global tissue diagnostics market size are the increasing number of people with cancer and awareness on the disease, advancements in technology, rising number of diagnostic tests being conducted, increasing investments by pharmaceutical companies, growing geriatric population, and surging healthcare expenditure.

Consumables and instruments are the two major products used for the process, of which consumables witness the wider adoption. The reason for their larger tissue diagnostics market share are the increase in efforts to develop novel consumables as well as their wide adoption at medical settings. Tissue diagnostics can be done based on various technologies, including in situ hybridization, digital pathology and workflow management, special staining, and immunohistochemistry (IHC). Among these, IHC leads the market, owing to its ability to differentiate between a vast array of cancers, unlike other technologies, which have a limited scope, in terms of tissue, protein, and enzyme differentiation.

The growing prevalence of cancer is the most important reason behind the tissue diagnostics market growth across the world. According to the latest cancer data, jointly published by the World Health Organization and International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), cancer was found in 18.1 million people in 2018; additionally, the disease claimed 9.6 million human lives that year. The report also mentions that one in 11 women and one in eight men die of the disease every year. With a rise in the prevalence of the disease, the demand for timely diagnosis is increasing, thereby driving the market.

Owing to the presence of globally operating pharma giants, such as Sigma Aldrich Corporation, Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Biogenex Laboratories, Abbott Laboratories Inc., Cell Signalling Technology Inc., BioSB, Danaher Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., GE Healthcare, Agilent Technologies, and Siemens Healthcare, the tissue diagnostics market is quite competitive. To gain a competitive edge, the major players in the industry are adopting mergers and acquisitions, product launches, partnerships and collaborations, and geographical expansions as the key strategies.