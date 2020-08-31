Aquafeed Market Is Set To Experience Revolutionary Growth By 2025

Aquafeed Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast and Business Opportunity.

Download Premium Sample of the Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=133&RequestType=Sample

Global Aquafeed market to reach USD 202.7 billion by 2025.

The aqua feed market is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of 9.9% during the forecasted period of 2016-2023.The constant rise in consumption of seafood & rising aquaculture industry is significantly resulting in market growth considering aqua feed across the globe. Aqua feed is mainly utilized to feed omnivorous animals fish like tilapia, common carp, catfish & milkfish and carnivorous fish such as salmon, eel, trout, sea bream and tuna along with crustacean species which includes freshwater prawns, crabs, lobsters and brackish-water shrimps. The Aqua feeds are compounded meals that are prepared from the aquatic animals through mixing various raw materials & additives. These blends are mainly prepared according to the specific requirements of the various species & age of the animal. Aqua feed is on the up surging trend and has become pivotal to aquaculture industry owing to its nutritional, growth promoting properties and immune resistant qualities. The Fishes & crustaceans have been surfaced as the major end users of aqua feed across the globe. In the present scenario, with the escalating need for protein-rich healthy food items, the consumption of fish has enhanced significantly, which in turn consecutively, is compelling aqua culturists to provide them with high-quality aqua feed. The utility of modern feed management techniques along with high awareness levels are the key factors responsible for the high consumption of feed amino acids considering the growing markets such as Asia-Pacific and Europe. Soybean is a significant source of protein for aquafeed& is rich and highly digestible xanthophylls and amino acids. Owing to this they are extensively utilized as key source of protein in the production of aquafeed. On the basis of end user, the fish segment of the aqua feed market accounted for the largest market on the global scenario in the year 2016. The fish is the cheapest &most easily accessible and digestible animal proteins. The rise in fish farming activities along with aquaculture has significantly led to enhancement in demand for fish feed which is further augmenting the growth of aquafeed market in the country.

The Key Market Players Mainly Include-

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Ridley Corporation Limited

Avanti Feeds Limited

Nutreco N.V.

Purina Animal Nutrition

Nutriad

Norel Animal Nutrition

Cargill

Alltech

Aller Aqua A/S

Biomar

Biomin Holding GmbH

De Heus Animal Nutrition

Dibaq A.S

Bizwit Research & Consulting LLP has considered following segments for the study:

By Ingredients:

Soybean

Fish Meal

Corn

Additives

Fish Oil

Others

By Additives:

Antibiotics

Antioxidants

Vitamins

Feed Enzymes

Amino Acids

Feed Acidifiers

Other Additives

By End-User:

Fish

Crustaceans

Mollusks

Others

The regional analysis of Global Aquafeed Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025. The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Regions:

North America

oU.S.

oCanada

Europe

oUK

oGermany

Asia Pacific

oChina

oIndia

oJapan

Latin America

oBrazil

oMexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year “ 2015, 2016

Base year “ 2017

Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025

Target Audience of the Global Aquafeed Market in Market Study:

oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors

oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises

oVenture capitalists

oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)

oThird-party knowledge providers

oInvestment bankers

Investors

Key factors influencing market growth:

New application developments and product designs.

Falling prices of the Aquafeed.

Strict government norms along with the administrative support and R&D subsidization.

Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.

Request Customization of the Report: https://brandessenceresearch.biz/Request/Sample?ResearchPostId=133&RequestType=Methodology

Customization of the Report:

Brandessence Market Research also provides customization options to tailor the reports as per client requirements. This report can be personalized to cater to your research needs. Feel free to get in touch with our sales team, who will ensure that you get a report as per your needs.

Thank you for reading this article. You can also get chapter-wise sections or region-wise report coverage for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

To summarize, the Aquafeed market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.

About Us:

We publish market research reports & business insights produced by highly qualified and experienced industry analysts. Our research reports are available in a wide range of industry verticals including aviation, food & beverage, healthcare, ICT, Construction, Chemicals and lot more. Brand Essence Market Research report will be best fit for senior executives, business development managers, marketing managers, consultants, CEOs, CIOs, COOs, and Directors, governments, agencies, organizations and Ph.D. Students.

Top Trending Reports:

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/synthetic-aperture-radar-sar-in-space-sector-market-size-share-latest-technology-advancements-future-growth-and-developments-2020-to-2025-2020-08-12?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/synthetic-aperture-radar-sar-in-space-sector-market-size-share-latest-technology-advancements-future-growth-and-developments-2020-to-2025-2020-08-12?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/textile-reinforced-concrete-market-size-status-2020-global-industry-analysis-growth-trends-and-forecast-2020-2025-2020-08-12?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/tooling-composite-market-size-2020-global-share-trends-segmentation-and-forecast-by-2025-2020-08-12?tesla=y

https://www.marketwatch.com/press-release/ultraviolet-lamp-market-size-share-trends-and-forecast-2026-by-major-players-and-business-development-ge-lighting-lit-technology-heraeus-noblelight-sentry-ultraviolet-ushio-2020-08-12?tesla=y