COVID 19 PANDEMIC: Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size Analysis and Growth (2020-2025)

Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size Analysis and Growth (2020-2025)
Process Automation & Instrumentation Market Size Covers Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, CAGR, Trends, Forecast and Business Opportunity.
Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market to reach USD 102.2 billion by 2025.
The Process Automation & instrumentation market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecasted period of 2018-2025. The increasing demand for automated processes and instruments for various operations increasing demand for integrated packaged solutions and advanced software tools and services are the major factors driving the growth of the Global Process Automation and Instrumentation market. The declining operational and maintenance cost, maximized efficiency, improved quality of a plant, and protection to people and environment are some of the other factors, aiding to the growth of the global process automation and instrumentation market. This technology allows the companies to monitor operations in real time and improve on-site decision-making, in order to maximize production and raise facility uptimes. The process automation and instrumentation helps in minimizing the overall cost of the final product, as it helps in minimizing the costs expenses related to energy, infrastructure and manpower. Automation refers to the technologies required to achieve high grade performance by systems and machines with minimum human intervention. It also helps in eliminating any type of errors.On the basis of segmentation, The Process Automation & Instrumentation market is mainly segmented into Instrument, Solutions, Communication Protocol Devices and Application. The Instrument segment is divided into Analyzers, transmitters & Control Valve. The Solutions segment is divided into Advanced Process control, Distributed Control System, Human Machine Interface, Manufacturing Execution System, Programmable Logic Controller and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition. The Communication Protocol Devices segment is divided into Wireless Communication Protocol and Wired Communication Protocol. The Application segment is divided into Oil & Gas, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Pharmaceuticals, Water & Wastewater, Metals & Mining, Energy & Power, Pulp & Paper, Other Applications. The Instruments are likely to hold the largest share considering the process automation & Instrumentation market on the global scenario in the year 2017. The Instruments benefits in managing the plant assets, optimizing overall production processes and enhancing plant safety through the means of control & measurement and data acquisition. Moreover, Manufacturing execution Systems of the solution segment is expected to grow with the highest CAGR during the forecasted period as Manufacturing execution systems has the ability to perform multiple activities along with offer efficiency by monitoring quality and production optimization.
On the basis of Geography, The Process automation & instrumentation market is mainly divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of the World. The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing region considering the forecasted period owing to investments made in energy infrastructure along with rise in the demand for electricity & policy makers push to effective power reliability & home grown industries.
The regional analysis of Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share. Whereas, owing to the countries such as China, Japan, and India, Asia Pacific region is anticipated to exhibit higher growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2018-2025.
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Instrument:
oAnalyzer
oTransmitters
oControl Valve
By Solution:
oAdvanced Process control
oDistributed Control System
oHuman Machine Interface
oManufacturing Execution System
oProgrammable Logic Controller
oSupervisory Control and Data Acquisition
By Communication Protocol Devices:
oWireless Communication Protocol
oWired Communication Protocol
By Application:
oOil & Gas
oFood & Beverages
oChemicals
oPharmaceuticals
oWater & Wastewater
oMetals & Mining
oEnergy & Power
oPulp & Paper
oOther Applications
By Regions:
oNorth America
oU.S.
oCanada
oEurope
oUK
oGermany
oAsia Pacific
oChina
oIndia
oJapan
oLatin America
oBrazil
oMexico
oRest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year “ 2015, 2016
Base year “ 2017
Forecast period “ 2018 to 2025
Target Audience of the Global Process Automation & Instrumentation Market in Market Study:
oKey Consulting Companies & Advisors
oLarge, medium-sized, and small enterprises
oVenture capitalists
oValue-Added Resellers (VARs)
oThird-party knowledge providers
oInvestment bankers
oInvestors
Key factors influencing market growth:
- New application developments and product designs.
- Falling prices of the Process Automation & Instrumentation.
- Strict government norms along with the administrative support and R&D subsidization.
- Geographic expansion by major market players as well as new entrants.
To summarize, the Process Automation & Instrumentation market report studies the contemporary market to forecast the growth prospects, challenges, opportunities, risks, threats, and the trends observed in the market that can either propel or curtail the growth rate of the industry. The market factors impacting the global sector also include provincial trade policies, international trade disputes, entry barriers, and other regulatory restrictions.
