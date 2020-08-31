RF-over-Fiber (RFoF) Solutions Market Research Study including Growth Factors, Types and Application by regions from 2020 to 2027

Radio over the fiber technology is truly becoming an important topic for the wireless market to support the growing data traffic volume. Optical wireless network connectivity can be typically achieved using the radiofrequency or optical wireless approach at a physical level. Optical wireless network offers a very vast unregulated bandwidth which can be oppressed by the mobile terminal within the indoor environment to set up the high speed multimedia service. The growth of RF over fiber market is highly reliant on the rising implementation of RF over fiber in defense applications in the major markets with higher defense implementations.

Continuously increasing demand for the RF over fiber technology due to its features like very low signal loss over several kilometer without any requirement of amplification is acting as a major growth driver for the RF over fiber market. Therefore, the benefits of maintaining flat frequency response across the whole frequency band & flexibility along with the feature of being lightweight is also acting as a key factor anticipated to catalyze the growing demand of RF over fibre during the forecast period. In addition, cost effectiveness in comparison with low loss and high end coaxial cable and slope compensation amplifier is also anticipated to increase the demand of the RF over fiber technology in the upcoming years. In turn this is also projected to affect the RF over fiber market in a positive manner during the forecast period.

In spite of many driving factors, the RF over fiber market is expected to show a shrink and fluctuation in growth rate because of the impairment like noise and distortion which tends to limit the dynamic range and noise figure of the RF link. Issues with the digital signal which is being modulated into the RF carrier is also acting as one of the major constraint for the RF over fiber market. Limit on the Radio Frequency performance of the analog optical link and fundamental limit on the minimum to maximum link gain is also acting as restraining factor for the RF over fiber market. Wide dynamic range and very high reliability of the RF over fiber technology is expected to act as key opportunities for the RF over fiber market.

For the purpose of doing in depth analysis, the RF over fiber market has been segmented on the basis of product type, application, element and geography. Based on the product type the RF over fiber market has been segmented into six categories those are 3 GHz, 6 GHz, 8 GHz, 15GHz, 20GHz and 40GHz. Based on the application, the RF over fiber market has been segmented into two segments they are civil application and military application. By element the market has been segmented into three categories those are optical transmitter, fiber optic cable and optical receiver Moreover, this report also provide cross functional analysis of all the above mentioned segment across different regions such as Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. By application, military application is expected to capture largest market share in the forecast period. Immunity to the EMI field force and Radio frequency identification because of the fiber being the non-conductive medium is expected to drive the segment of military application. Geographically, the global RF over fiber market is mainly driven by North America region. Significant increase in the usage of singlemode and multimode fiber for defense application is driving the market of North America.

Some of the leading players operating in the RF over fiber market includes Finisar , HUBER + SUHNER , RF Optic , APIC Corporation , Emcore , Syntonics LLC , DEV Systemtechnik , ViaLite , Foxcom , Optical Zonu , Pharad , Fibertower and Intelibs among others.

