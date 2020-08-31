Global Forensic Technologies Market Insights, Share, Growth Drivers and Forecast Report – P&S Intelligence

The global forensic technologies market is growing significantly due to increasing rate of crime across the globe, technological advancements in forensic techniques, and increasing number of forensic laboratories. In addition, increasing demand and awareness for DNA testing are supporting growth of global forensic technologies market. Outsourcing of crime cases by government laboratories to privately held laboratories is creating ample opportunities for private players in global forensic technologies market. Moreover, increasing number of crime cases along with lack of service providers are creating abundant opportunities for the global forensic technologies market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years.

The global forensic technologies market is categorized as products and services. Based on product, the forensic technologies market is categorized as fingerprinting/biometric devices, DNA testing, digital forensics, and ballistic forensics. On the basis of services, the global forensic technologies market can be categorized as fingerprinting/biometric analysis services, firearm analysis services, forensic consulting, DNA testing services, and others.

Geographically, Europe and North America lead the global forensic technologies market due to high incidences of crime, technological advancements in forensic sciences, and high investigator’s compliance for advanced forensic techniques such as DNA profiling, firearm analysis, and biometric analysis techniques. In addition, presence of a large number of forensic laboratories drives forensic technologies market in Europe and North America.

Report Coverage

• Provides comprehensive understanding of the market with the help of informed market outlook, opportunities, challenges, trends, size and growth, competitive analysis, major competitors and Porter analysis

• Identifies the key drivers of growth and challenges of the key industry players. Also, assesses the future impact of the propellants and restraints on the market

• Provides information on the historical and current market size and the future potential of the market

• Provides sizes of key regional markets using yardsticks of segments

• Highlights the competitive scenario of the market and major competitors