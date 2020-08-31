Graphite Market Research Report And Predictive Business Strategy By 2026 | Top Leaders-Northern Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Flinders Mines Limited, SHOWA DENKO K.K

This Graphite Market report provides explanation about the detailed market analysis with inputs from industry experts. Competitive landscape in this report covers strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and strategies. The data and information regarding the industry are taken from trustworthy sources such as websites, annual reports of the companies, journals, and others and were checked and validated by the market experts. Gaining valuable market insights with the new skills, latest tools and innovative programs is sure to help business achieve business goals.

Global Graphite Market is expected to rise to an estimated value of USD 48.28 billion by 2026, registering a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026.

Graphite is a naturally-occurring mineral which is formed when certain amount of heat and pressure is applied to it. The minerals are crystalline allotrope of the carbon that forms coal. Its application can be seen in neuron moderator, brake linings, steel making, lubricant, friction product, battery, foundry and refractory. Carbon nano tubes and graphite are also used in the heat resistant composites and in carbon fiber reinforced plastics (CFRP).

Global Graphite Market Trends:

Global Graphite Market By Type (Natural Graphite, Synthetic Graphite)

Application (Refractory, Foundry, Battery, Friction Product, Lubricant and Others)

End-User Industry (Automotive, Power, Electronic)

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Top Competitors of Graphite Market:

Some of key competitors or manufacturers included in the study are Northern Graphite, Asbury Carbons, Flinders Mines Limited, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Triton Minerals Ltd,, Hexagon Resources Limited, MASONGRAPHITE, Focus Graphite Inc., SGL Carbon, MERSEN, GrafTech International, HEG Limited, Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. and many more.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, Gratomic has launched their first graphene which is a derived product of Gratomic Graphite. The graphite is mined from Namibia which is located in their Aukum Mine. The product can be used for the manufacturing of conductive pasted and inks. The formulated product will meet requirements of EMI shielding and printed flexible electronics market.

Toyo Tanso Co., Ltd. launched Special Graphite products. This isotropic graphite has high reliability and ultra-heat resistance. The products also have excellent heat resistance which means they are optimum materials that can be used in high temperature heaters. They are widely used in metallurgical, electronics and environmental and energy related application.

