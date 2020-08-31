Can Coatings Market Study 2020: End User Analysis, Industry Developments, Latest Innovations With Different Segments|PPG Industries, The Valspar Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., ALTANA, KANSAI PAINT CO

The Can Coatings Market report focuses on global major leading market players providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. The industry is entrenched to see a changing development due to change in consumer request, situation of import/export and investigation of developing sectors. This Can Coatings Market report has data of worldwide Chemical and Materials industry that involves an extensive number of presumed associations, firms, sellers, producers, and can convey an in-detail outline of the general key players. DBMR team is right there to help in the purchase decision by mapping information needs with a huge collection of reports.

The Global Can Coatings Market is expected to reach USD 2.52 billion by 2025, from USD 1.91 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during the forecast period of 2018 to 2025.

This market report defines the market trends and forecast the upcoming opportunities and threats of the global can coatings market in the next 8 years. Can coatings are used in metal packaging to improve resistance, adhesion and flexibility. They are also used for adhesion, elasticity, hardness and resistance to metal shaping processes. It also required preservation features such as resistance to acidic foodstuffs and additives. They are used in several applications across worldwide with providing protection and decorative aesthetics.

Conducts Overall Can Coatings Market Segmentation:

Global Can Coatings Market, By Type (Epoxy, Acrylic, Polyester, Oleoresins, Vinyl, Alkyd, Polyolefin)

By Application (Food Cans, Beverage Cans, General Line Cans, Aerosol Cans)

By Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)

Competition Analysis:

Few of the leading organizations’ names are listed here- PPG Industries, The Valspar Corporation, Akzo Nobel N.V., ALTANA, KANSAI PAINT CO., LTD, TOYOCHEMCO.LTD, National Paints Factories Co. Ltd International Packaging Coatings GmbH, TIGER Coatings GmbH & Co. KG and VPL Coatings GmbH & Co KG, among others.

