How is Rising Incidence of Infectious Diseases Driving Disposable Gloves Industry?

The prevalence of infectious diseases is growing rapidly, and the fact that such diseases can spread easily if a person doesn’t care while attending to an infected person is all the more concerning. For example, in 2013, about 9 million people were infected with tuberculosis and about 1.5 million died because of the disease, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). Similarly, about 145,700 people died because of measles in 2013. The recent spread of COVID-19 all across the globe is another example of rapidly spreading infectious diseases. Since any vaccine for curing coronavirus hasn’t been developed yet, it is necessary to take as many precautions as one can to avoid getting infected.

Such scenarios make it especially hard for people working in medical settings. Doctors and nurses come in close contact with infected people, due to which their chances of contracting the disease becomes even higher. Because of this, it is important for hospital workers to take different precautionary measures such as keeping their hands clean at all times. Disposable gloves protect patients and caregivers from getting infected. Attributed to this, the disposable gloves market is registering considerable growth and is expected to expand further in the coming years as well.

North America has emerged as the largest disposable gloves market in recent years, which can be ascribed to the high awareness about hand hygiene among healthcare providers and patients, high patient compliance for surgical treatment, and enhanced healthcare infrastructure. Other than this, the demand for disposable gloves is also projected to grow significantly in the Asia-Pacific region in the coming years. This is owing to the improving healthcare infrastructure, high prevalence of communicable diseases, and rising healthcare expenditure.

