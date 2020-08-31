Medication Adherence Market Recent Trends, Developments, Challenges and Opportunities | P&S Intelligence

The increasing geriatric population is one of the key factors fuelling the demand for medication adherence solutions and systems around the world. This is because of the fact that the people aged 60 years and above are more vulnerable to various types of diseases. “As per a publication produced by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA) on World Population Prospects, the total population of people in the age bracket 80 years or above is predicted to rise by three times, that is from 137 million to 425 million from 2017 to 2050”.

Thus, with the growing utilization of advanced healthcare devices, the global medication adherence market will register rapid expansion in the forthcoming years. These systems are widely used in medication procedures pertaining to central nervous system (CNS), cardiovascular, gastrointestinal, diabetes, respiratory, oncology, and rheumatology diseases. Out of these, the utilization of the medication adherence solutions and systems was found to be significantly high for cardiovascular ailments. Furthermore, the usage of these systems will increase at the fastest rate in cardiovascular treatment procedures over the next few years, mainly because of the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases across the world.

Hence, it can be safely said that the sales of medication adherence systems will surge all over the world in the forthcoming years, primarily due to the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing geriatric population, and soaring healthcare spending across the world.

