Sleeping Aids Market Detailed Analysis of Current Industry Figures with Forecasts Growth

The increasing incidence of obstructive sleep apnea and insomnia, surging geriatric population, ballooning number of healthcare centers, and soaring policies being implemented by the governments of various countries for supporting startups are the major factors propelling the advancement of the global sleeping aids market. As a result, the market will attain a valuation of $162.5 billion in 2030, demonstrating a CAGR of 7.1% from 2020 to 2030.
Depending on sleep disorder, the market is classified into sleep apnea, insomnia, sleepwalking, narcolepsy, restless leg syndrome (RLS), and others. Amongst these, the sleep apnea division is predicted to register the fastest market growth in the years to come, primarily on account of the increasing incidence of this diseases, because of the rising geriatric population, rising public awareness regarding sleep apnea and the easy availability of various therapeutic options. Furthermore, a study was conducted in September 2014, based on which, the Office of Health Economics for the British Lung Foundation advised that making investments for creating awareness and developing diagnosis and treatment procedures for OSA can lead to savings of as much as $34.8 million for the National Health Service (NHS). Additionally, these investments can also prevent the occurrence of as much as 40,000 road accidents every year.
Similarly, Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare launched 5 ergonomically made Comfort Touch Cushions in October 2017. These cushions consist of a knee support cushion, elevated wedge, seat cushion, heated lumbar support backrest, and neck support pillow for providing a comfortable and therapeutic experience to the customers.
