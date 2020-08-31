Global Weight Management Market Analysis, Share, Growth Drivers and Futrue Scope

The global weight management market size is predicted to witness a considerable growth in the coming years. This is due to the surging prevalence of obesity, technological advancements in weight management ingredients, increasing disposable income in emerging economies, rising government initiatives for creating awareness regarding obesity, and growing adoption of online weight loss and management programs. In addition to this, the growing medical tourism, rising number of gastric surgeries, increasing prevalence of lifestyle associated diseases, and sedentary lifestyle are also contributing to the growth of the market.

Beverages, meals, and supplements are the different diet options. Out of these, the beverages category is projected to account for the major weight management market share in the near future. The reason for this is the rising obese population, surging prevalence of diabetes, and increasing consumer awareness regarding low-calorie food and beverages in emerging economies. The meals category is further divided into organic food, meal replacement, and others.

The rising prevalence of childhood obesity is projected to open up wide opportunities for the players operating in the weight management market. According to the World Health Organization, in 2014, the number of children (under the age of 5) who were obese was estimated to be more than 41 million. This is due to the increasing number of inactive hours, since children are increasingly spending a large amount of time watching television and playing games on computers. Obese children are more likely to suffer from obesity in their adulthood. This is predicted to contribute significantly to the growth of the market in the near future.

