Specialty Chemicals Market Analysis 2020 | Know the Growth Factors and Future Scope Post COVID-19 Outbreak

Valued at $582.3 billion in 2017, the specialty chemicals market is projected to generate $782.2 billion in 2023, growing at a 5.1% CAGR during the forecast period 2018–2023. The market is registering growth due to the rising demand for specialty chemicals in emerging economies, increasing penetration of end-use industries in the market, and technological advancements. Also known as performance chemicals, specialty chemicals are utilized as ingredients in the manufacturing processes of industrial and consumer goods. These are low volume chemical products that add important value to different products.

In terms of type, the specialty chemicals market is divided into construction chemicals, surfactants, polymer additives, cleaning chemicals, paper & textile chemicals, lubricant & oilfield chemicals, agrochemicals, specialty coatings, food additives, electronic chemicals, plastic additives, adhesives & sealants, and others. The category of others includes advanced ceramic materials, mining chemicals, water treatment chemicals, and rubber processing chemicals. The market was dominated by the agrochemicals’ division during 2013–2017, holding a share of more than 14.0% in 2017 due to the surging demand for crop protection chemicals and growing requirement for diversified food items.

Among all the regions, namely Middle East and Africa (MEA), Latin America (LATAM), Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), and North America, the largest revenue share of the specialty chemicals market was occupied by the APAC region during the historical period. The reason for this was the rising demand for residential, public, and commercial buildings, growing adoption of new chemicals for increasing crop production, and increasing urban population. Attributed to this, the region is further projected to account for the major share of the market during the forecast period.

A key trend being observed in the specialty chemicals market is the shifting of production base to APAC. Attributed to strong economic growth and market opportunities, the inclination of chemical companies is shifting towards the APAC region. Moreover, several companies are also shifting their manufacturing bases to APAC because of the strict environmental norms in other regions, primarily North America and Europe, expensive labor cost, and decreasing profit margins. This is projected to drive the market during the forecast period.

Besides, APAC is expected to witness the fastest growth during the forecasted period, mainly on account of increasing demand for residential, and commercial buildings coupled with growing urban population is accelerating the growth of construction chemicals in the region.

During the forecast period, China is expected to lead the APAC region, generating revenue worth $198.1 billion in 2023.

Hence, the market is witnessing significant growth due to the rising penetration of end-use industries in the market and shifting of production base to the APAC region.