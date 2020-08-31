Aerosol Market Analysis 2020 | Know the Growth Factors and Future Scope Post COVID-19 Outbreak

In 2017, the global aerosol market reached a value of $53,871.6 million and is projected to attain $75,208.9 million in 2023, witnessing a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2018–2023). The market is witnessing growth due to the expanding key end-use industries, rising adoption of aerosol products, and growing personal care industry. A substance packaged under pressure and released or dispensed as a fine spray by means of a propellant gas through a container is referred to as aerosol.

When application is taken into consideration, the aerosol market is categorized into automotive, food & beverages, insecticide, household, paints & varnishes, personal care, and others (which include technical and medical). The personal care category dominated the market during the historical period (2013–2017), accounting for over 35.0% revenue share in 2017, and is further predicted to retain its position during the forecast period. This was due to the rising usage of aerosol in personal care and cosmetics products. The fastest growth is expected to be registered by the insecticide category during the forecast period.

Among all the regions, namely Asia-Pacific (APAC), Europe, North America, and Rest of the World, Europe accounted for the largest revenue share of the aerosol market during the historical period, with a share of more than 35.0% in 2017, and is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period as well. The reason for this is the well-established personal care industry in the region and the rising usage of aerosol in the food & beverage application. The APAC region is projected to grow at the fastest pace during the forecast period.

A key trend being witnessed in the aerosol market is the shifting preference of consumers toward organic aerosol products. Conventionally, synthetic aerosols were extensively utilized in different applications in the cosmetic industry, such as body sprays, deodorants, creams, hair sprays, and shampoos. However, these products contain high chemical content which can adversely affect human skin and can cause skin-related issues including blemishes, rashes, and acne. Attributed to these aspects, a huge number of consumers are shifting toward organic or herbal aerosol products that do not have any side effects.

Globally, Europe was the largest market for aerosols during the historical period (2013–­2017), contributing over 35.0% revenue in 2017. It is projected to maintain its leading position in the market during the forecast period. This can be ascribed to the enhanced ultraviolet (UV) protection provided by aerosols to personal care products, foods and beverages, and medical products. Germany would be the largest revenue-generating country in the European aerosol marketin 2023. This is mainly because of the increasing demand for aerosols from the personal care, household product, automotive, and food and beverages industries. Furthermore, companies in the country are launching new aerosol products, which is further boosting its market growth.