Pour Point Depressant Market Analysis 2020 | Know the Growth Factors and Future Scope Post COVID-19 Outbreak

On the basis of global analysis, it is expected that Asia-Pacific (APAC) will observe the fastest growth in the usage of PPDs during the forecast period. The major factors responsible for the rising requirement of pour point depressants in APAC are the thriving economies of India, China, Thailand, and Malaysia and rising urbanization, improving standards of living, changing lifestyles and major infrastructural development projects in the region. Additionally, the soaring manufacturing of automobiles in the region will significantly contribute toward the boom of the pour point depressant market in the region in future.

The value of the global pour point depressant (PPD) market is expected to increase from $1,487.2 million in 2016 to $1,902.3 million by 2023. The market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2017—2023). PPDs are widely used in the lubricant and oil and gas industries. Between the two industries, the lubricant industry recorded higher utilization of PPDs in 2016. Furthermore, the lubricant industry is expected to register faster growth in the usage of PPDs during the forecast period.

Pour point depressants are extensively used in a plethora of applications— marine, aviation, automotive, industrial, production, exploration, and refining. Amongst these, the automotive application recorded the highest usage of pour point depressants in 2016 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period as well. This is primarily ascribed to the large-scale utilization of lubricants in the automotive industry. Moreover, the usage of PPDs will rise tremendously in automotive applications in future years, owing to the ballooning manufacturing of automobiles throughout the world.

Recent Strategic Developments of Major Pour Point Depressant Market Players

Several players in the pour point depressant market have taken strategic measures in order to gain larger share in globally. For instance, in July 2016, ALTANA AG acquired the Dutch enterprise Addcomp Holland BV, a developer and manufacturer of unique polymer additive solutions. Addcomp will be integrated into the plastic additives business line of ALTANA’s largest division BYK Additives & Instruments.