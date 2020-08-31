Skin Replacement and Substitutes Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Applications, and Industry Strategies | P&S Intelligence

Thus, with the increasing incidence of burn injuries, the skin replacement and substitutes market, which valued $838.0 million in 2018, is predicted to grow to $1,202.2 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.3% during 2019–2024 (forecast period). The usage of such products helps close and mend the wound as well as reduce the pain, which is why they are witnessing a rising adoption around the world. There are two primary types of skin replacement and substitute products available — cellular and acellular — of which the acellular variants are more in demand, as they can be used for excised and superficial wounds, even in pediatric patients.

All the cellular and acellular products are further segregated as class I, II, and III. Of these, class III products account for the widest adoption, as they can effectively mend the dermis as well as the epidermis, which makes them suitable for ulcers, burns, and numerous other kinds of wounds. Ulcers, in particular, can result in the loss of the entire epidermal layer, as well as the dermal layer and subcutaneous fat, in severe cases. If left untreated, skin ulcers can morph into full-blown gangrene, the treatment for which is amputation, which is why an increasing number of people are seeking treatment for them.

Similarly, the prevalence of a number of dermatological diseases is also rising, due to genetic factors, overexposure to ultraviolet (UV) rays, and several other reasons. As per the American Academy of Dermatology, one in every three people in the U.S. has consulted a dermatologist for at least one skin condition, which reflects a high demand for skin replacement and substitute products in the country. Moreover, people here are becoming more conscious about their appearance, which further pushes them to seek treatment for skin issues.

The research offers market size of the global skin replacement and substitutes market for the period 2014–2024.

Market Segmentation by Product

Acellular

Cellular

Others

Market Segmentation by Class

Class III Allografts Xenografts

Class II Cultured epithelial autograft Collagen scaffolds Acellular dermal matrix

Class I Amniotic membrane Synthetic skin



