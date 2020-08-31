Blood Screening Market Analysis by Industry Segments, Share, Application, Development, Growing Demand, and Top Key Players | P&S Intelligence

The prevalence of various diseases across the globe is rising on a rapid pace. While some mild infections or diseases can be treated by taking proper medication, severe cases often create need for operations and surgeries. Such cases, among many serious cases including injuries, sometimes require blood transfusion. The awareness regarding blood donation has risen considerably, which is why numerous people donate blood, at times, regularly. It is now news that blood transfusion is a serious matter and medical professionals need to take utmost care before and during carrying of such a procedure.

Owing to the surging prevalence of diseases, the blood screening market generated a revenue of $2,402.3 million in 2019, and it is projected to advance at an 8.1% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). Different types of products that are utilized during the blood screening process are software and services, reagents and kits, and instruments. Out of these, the largest demand in the years to come is expected to be created for reagents and kits, as these products are utilized during the very first stage of the blood screening process. These products are used extensively for effective and quick detection of transfusion-transmissible diseases.

The technologies which are utilized for blood screening are next-generation sequencing, nucleic acid technology (NAT), western blotting, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay, and rapid testing. Among these, the NAT technology is utilized the most, owing to the fact that this technology exhibits higher sensitivity as compared to other, thereby making is popular among facilities testing blood for quality. Different centers which conduct blood screening are ambulatory surgical centers, blood banks, clinics, diagnostic centers and pathology labs, and hospitals. Blood banks conducted the largest blood screening processes in the past due to the increasing organ transplant surgeries, blood donation activities, and awareness regarding the dangers of contaminated blood across the globe.

