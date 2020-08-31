Potential Impact of COVID-19 on Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Market Analysis on Current Trends and Growth | P&S Intelligence

As per the findings of the WHO, 8.8 million people died all over the world because of cancer in 2015. Out of this number, 1.7 million deaths were caused across the globe because of lung cancer during the same year. Besides these factors, the increasing awareness amongst the people about air pollution and its harmful effects and the soaring number of government regulations being enacted for curbing the degrading air quality levels in several countries are also boosting the requirement of air quality monitoring systems throughout the world.

Globally, “North America observed the highest utilization of the AQM devices during the past few years”. This is ascribed to the presence of a large patient population suffering from various respiratory diseases, high pollution levels in many North American countries, and high public awareness regarding the health and environmental effects of air pollution. “As per the American Cancer Society, almost 234,030 people (112,350 women and 121,680 men) were diagnosed with lung cancer in the country in 2018”. Furthermore, “the organization reports that nearly 154,050 deaths were caused across the country because of lung cancer during the same year”.

The research offers market size of the Global Air Quality Monitoring (AQM) Market for the period 2013–2023.

Market Segmentation by Product

Indoor Fixed Portable

Outdoor Portable Fixed Dust and particulate AQM station



Market Segmentation by Pollutant

Chemical

Physical

Biological

Market Segmentation by Sampling Method

Continuous

Manual

Passive

Intermittent

