Elevator Market 2026: Industry Demand, Growth, Analysis & Top Players like Otis Elevator Company; KONE Corporation; Schindler; FUJITEC CO., LTD

Pandemic Impact Analysis 2020:

According to latest report, titled “Elevator Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2026” The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis.

Global Elevator Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 62.71 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 150.68 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 11.58% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the demand and enhancement in capabilities of carrying larger loads of passengers and freights through the elevators.

The major players profiled in this report include: Otis Elevator Company; KONE Corporation; Schindler; FUJITEC CO., LTD.; Hitachi, Ltd.; HYUNDAIELEVATOR CO.,LTD.; Electra Elevators; Mitsubishi Electric Corporation; thyssenkrupp AG; Express Lifts Ltd.; ESCON ELEVATORS PVT LTD.; Toshiba Elevator and Building Systems Corporation; EITA Elevator (M) Sdn. Bhd. and Orona.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type (Hydraulic & Pneumatic, MR Traction, MRL Traction),

Deck Type (Single Deck, Double Deck),

Destination Control (Smart, Conventional),

Building Height (Low Rise, Mid Rise, High Rise),

End-Use Application (Residential, Commercial, Mix Block),

Usage (Passenger, Freight),

Speed (Less than 1m/s, 1-3m/s, 4-6m/s, 7-10m/s, More than 10m/s)

Furthermore, the Elevator market report contains company profile, product specifications, production value, market shares and contact information of manufacturers or companies. The emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are also identified and analyzed in this report.

Elevator can be defined as a means of transport that is used vertically in buildings or other structures for the movement of passengers or freight, between the various levels of a building. They are powered by electric motors and its movement is based on counterweight systems.

In November 2018, thyssenkrupp AG announced the launch of two new elevator products category, namely “synergy” & “evolution” for low-rise and mid-rise buildings in Europe and Africa. The new launch is expected to meet the growing demand for enhanced quality and products provision in mobility solutions.

In July 2018, KONE Corporation announced the launch of two new range of elevators namely, “U MonoSpace” & “U MiniSpace” to meet the growing demands of mid-range elevators. Along with that, they are planning on expanding and establishing a new manufacturing plant in Tamil Nadu, India which will be operational by second quarter of 2019.

