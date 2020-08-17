Sports – Energy Drinks Market Projected To Register 11.80% CAGR to 2026 – Key Players epsiCo, Inc.,  The Coca-Cola Company,  Red Bull  Monster Energy Company, Abbott, Acrtic

Pandemic Impact Analysis 2020:

According to latest report, titled “Sports – Energy Drinks Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2026

” The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis.

Global Sports & Energy Drinks Market is valued at an estimated USD 32.00 billion in 2018, and this value is projected to rise to USD 78.10 billion by 2026, undergoing with a CAGR of 11.80% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The factors responsible for this growth in the market value are rise in consumption of sports and energy drinks in the various developing regions.

The major players profiled in this report include: PepsiCo, Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Red Bull Monster Energy Company, T.C. Pharma tsuka Holdings Co. Ltd., Rockstar Inc, Abbott, Acrtic, Beverage Company International INC, Britvic PLC, Champion Performance, AJE, Cloud 9 Energy Drink Goldwin Health Care Pvt. Ltd, D’Angelo Brands Inc, Frucor Suntory, The Kraft Heinz Company, Big Red, AriZona, Keurig Dr Pepper Inc., Living Essentials Marketing, LLC are few among others.

Download Sample Report of Sports – Energy Drinks Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis Updated Sample): https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-sports-energy-drinks-market&SB

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product Type Sports Drink Energy Drink

By Application Before Exercise During Exercise Recovery

By Consumption time Before 11 am 11-2 pm 2-5 pm 5-8 pm Post 8 pm

By Ingredients Carbohydrates Electrolytes Flavor Preservatives Others

By Distribution Channel Store-based Retailers Non-Store Retailing



Sports & energy drinks are majorly consumed by athletes for hydration. Sports drinks provide a proper balance of carbohydrates, electrolytes and other vitamins to the body. They are consumed to increase performance and endurance. Energy drinks are consumed to improve mental concentration, memory improvement and to reduce fatigue. The sports and energy drinks are marketed at various platforms such as extreme sports events, rock concerts and motor sport races to enhance their customer base. With Increased campaigns, sports and energy drinks are no longer niche products, but have now been transitioned to one of the fastest growing product globally.

In October 2018, Zydus Wellness has acquired Heinz India Business, and It will now own brands like Complan, Glucon-D. It would bring the brands like Complan, Glucon-D, Nycil and Sampriti Ghee in its Ghee. Glucon D, is the leader of the drinks segment in India. With the acquisition, Zydus Wellness would continue to be a leading player in the wellness domain. It would lever the strengths of the legacy brands and its capabilities to merge science and innovation, driving value for consumers and stakeholders.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Get Full Report (including COVID-19 impact analysis and up-to 30% discount): https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-sports-energy-drinks-market?SB

Why you should buy this report?

This report offers a concise analysis of the Sports – Energy Drinks market for the last 5 years with historical data and more accurate prediction for upcoming 6 years on the basis of statistical information.

This report helps you to understand the market components by offering a cohesive framework of the key players and their competition dynamics as well as strategies.

The report is a complete guideline for the clients to arrive an informed business decision since it consists of a detailed information for better understandings of the current and future market situation.

Market Drivers:

Rising awareness of sports & energy drinks has catered to increased purchase by consumers. Consumers are now more aware of the benefits and availability, and readily purchase such drinks.

Increased campaigns by key players to promote energy drinks for tapping customers other than athletes have contributed to the steady growth in the market. Now, the myth that sports and energy drinks are to be consumed only by athletes and sportspersons has been broken, and it is now believed that it can be consumed by the layman.

Innovative products with wide range of flavors are introduced to cater to different tastes and preferences of consumers. This has made it possible to attract a wide base of customers.

Market Restraints:

Stringent regulatory frameworks act as a restraint which hampers the sale of sports and energy drinks will act as a restrain for the market.

Health risks associated with the consumption of sports & energy drinks prevents people from consuming such drinks as it can have an adverse effect on their health.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 3-4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5-6:

Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7-8:

North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9-10:

South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 11-12:

Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 13:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 14:

Conclusion

To know the latest trends and insights TOC in Sports – Energy Drinks Market, click the link: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-sports-energy-drinks-market&SB

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]