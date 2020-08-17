Baby Food Market 2026: Industry Demand, Growth, Analysis & Top Players Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Limited, FrieslandCampina

Pandemic Impact Analysis 2020:

According to latest report, titled “Baby Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2027” The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis.

Global baby food market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed due to the modern lifestyles and increase in disposable income as well as growing global urbanization which drives the market growth.

The major players profiled in this report include: Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Limited, FrieslandCampina, Bellamy’s Organic, Kraft-Heinz Inc., DMK GROUP, Hain Celestial, DSM, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hero Group, Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Perrigo Company plc, Beech-Nut, Abbott, HiPP, CSC Brand LP, DANONE, Nestlé, Dumex and Wyeth Nutrition among other.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Product Type

Milk Formula

Dried Baby Food

Ready to Feed Baby Food

Mother Milk Substitute Cow Milk Based Soy Based Others

Cereal based food Rice Wheat Oats Others

Vegetable and Fruit Purees Carrots Peas Mango Apple Others

Frozen foods Frozen cereals Frozen Vegetables Others

Others

By Distribution Channel

Super markets

Hypermarkets

Small Grocery Retailers

Health and Beauty Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online Stores

Others

By Health Benefit

Brain and Eye Development

Muscular Growth

Bones and Teeth Development

Blood Enhancement

Nervous System

Vascular System

Body Energy

Other Benefits

By Formulation

Powder

Liquid

By Type

Organic

Inorganic

By Ingredients

Fats and Oils

Lactose

Protein

Flour

Flavour Enhancer

Vitamins & Minerals

Others

Baby food is very soft consumable food other than infant formula which is specially made for four months to 2 year babies. There is a surge in the working population which has increased the demand for baby food globally. The food is usually comes in various forms such as powder, liquid and paste. The baby requires diet other than the infant formula which is completed by baby food which will ultimately develop the nervous system, brain, muscles, bone density and increases the energy. There is a rise in awareness among the people for baby foods and its benefits.

Market Drivers:

The rise in consumer awareness regarding adequate nutrition and various changes in the socio economic trend is driving the market growth

There has been innovation in packaging and products which boosts the market

The number of working women have increased which propels the market growth

The urbanization rate has increased which has fuelled the market growth

There is a surge in the organized retail marketing globally which has contributed to market growth

The incidences of malnutrition has increased which has driven the market growth

Market Restraints:

The birth rates are declining which is hampering the market growth

In developing and under-developed countries the cost of the product is much higher which hinders the market growth

With the lack of proper regulatory framework the safety concerns have risen which act as a restraint for the market

The rise in the home cooking has hampered the market growth

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In April 2019, Asahi-Nutifood is the joint venture of Asahi Group and Vietnam Nutrition Food JSC which has launched the new range of infant food in the Vietnamese market. This launch had increased the market share of the companies and expanded their product range.

In November 2018, Tescoplc.com has launched its new product range in baby food. The product will contain no added sugar or salt, no artificial flavouring. The organic range of pouches, enjoyment and exploration of food with health, trays and snacking encourages the experience, taste and quality at the heart of every recipe. This product launch will expand the company product portfolio and will deliver a new and unique product to its customer which will retain the customers for the business.

