Baby Food Market 2026: Industry Demand, Growth, Analysis & Top Players Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Limited, FrieslandCampina
According to latest report, titled “Baby Food Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2027” The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis.
Global baby food market is expected to register a substantial CAGR of 6.71% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year of 2018 and the historic year of 2017. The rise in the market value can be attributed due to the modern lifestyles and increase in disposable income as well as growing global urbanization which drives the market growth.
The major players profiled in this report include: Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., Ella’s Kitchen (Brands) Limited, FrieslandCampina, Bellamy’s Organic, Kraft-Heinz Inc., DMK GROUP, Hain Celestial, DSM, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Hero Group, Mead Johnson & Company LLC, Perrigo Company plc, Beech-Nut, Abbott, HiPP, CSC Brand LP, DANONE, Nestlé, Dumex and Wyeth Nutrition among other.
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
By Product Type
- Milk Formula
- Dried Baby Food
- Ready to Feed Baby Food
- Mother Milk Substitute
- Cow Milk Based
- Soy Based
- Others
- Cereal based food
- Rice
- Wheat
- Oats
- Others
- Vegetable and Fruit Purees
- Carrots
- Peas
- Mango
- Apple
- Others
- Frozen foods
- Frozen cereals
- Frozen Vegetables
- Others
- Others
By Distribution Channel
- Super markets
- Hypermarkets
- Small Grocery Retailers
- Health and Beauty Retailers
- Convenience Stores
- Online Stores
- Others
By Health Benefit
- Brain and Eye Development
- Muscular Growth
- Bones and Teeth Development
- Blood Enhancement
- Nervous System
- Vascular System
- Body Energy
- Other Benefits
By Formulation
- Powder
- Liquid
By Type
- Organic
- Inorganic
By Ingredients
- Fats and Oils
- Lactose
- Protein
- Flour
- Flavour Enhancer
- Vitamins & Minerals
- Others
Baby food is very soft consumable food other than infant formula which is specially made for four months to 2 year babies. There is a surge in the working population which has increased the demand for baby food globally. The food is usually comes in various forms such as powder, liquid and paste. The baby requires diet other than the infant formula which is completed by baby food which will ultimately develop the nervous system, brain, muscles, bone density and increases the energy. There is a rise in awareness among the people for baby foods and its benefits.
Market Drivers:
- The rise in consumer awareness regarding adequate nutrition and various changes in the socio economic trend is driving the market growth
- There has been innovation in packaging and products which boosts the market
- The number of working women have increased which propels the market growth
- The urbanization rate has increased which has fuelled the market growth
- There is a surge in the organized retail marketing globally which has contributed to market growth
- The incidences of malnutrition has increased which has driven the market growth
Market Restraints:
- The birth rates are declining which is hampering the market growth
- In developing and under-developed countries the cost of the product is much higher which hinders the market growth
- With the lack of proper regulatory framework the safety concerns have risen which act as a restraint for the market
- The rise in the home cooking has hampered the market growth
In April 2019, Asahi-Nutifood is the joint venture of Asahi Group and Vietnam Nutrition Food JSC which has launched the new range of infant food in the Vietnamese market. This launch had increased the market share of the companies and expanded their product range.
In November 2018, Tescoplc.com has launched its new product range in baby food. The product will contain no added sugar or salt, no artificial flavouring. The organic range of pouches, enjoyment and exploration of food with health, trays and snacking encourages the experience, taste and quality at the heart of every recipe. This product launch will expand the company product portfolio and will deliver a new and unique product to its customer which will retain the customers for the business.
