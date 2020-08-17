Juice Concentrates Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2020–2027 | Ingredion Incorporated; AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG; SunOpta; Diana Group; Döhler

Pandemic Impact Analysis 2020:

According to latest report, titled “Juice Concentrates Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2027” The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis.

Juice concentrates are fruit and vegetable juice from which most of the water has been removed. They are more affordable as compared to the normal juices. Removing water reduces bacterial growth which increases the shelf life of the product. To concentrate juice, whole fruit is thoroughly washed, rinsed, and squashed or mixed to make a pulp. Then the water is evaporated and extracted. They are very beneficial as they are rich in nutrients, and enhance skin health.

The major players profiled in this report include: Archer Daniels Midland Company; Ingredion Incorporated; AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG; SunOpta; Diana Group; Döhler; SVZ Industrial Fruit & Vegetable Ingredients; Kanegrade Ltd.; Northwest Naturals.; Welch’s; Shimlahills.; LemonConcentrate S.L.; NAM VIET F&B; Iprona AG; Sunmet Juice Company; California Concentrate; W. KÜNDIG & CIE AG; Jns Commodities & Specialities Private Limited.; NationalRaisin Company; Himalayan Food Park.; among others.

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Type

Fruit Juice Concentrates Orange Apple Pineapple Red Grape Berries Other Citrus Fruit Juice Concentrate Others Fruit Juice Concentrate

Vegetable Juice Concentrates Carrot Cucumber Tomato Onion & Garlic Other Vegetable Juice Concentrates



By Application

Beverages

Bakery Products

Confectionary

Jams & Spreads

Dairy

Sauces & Soups

By Ingredients

Single Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates

Multi-Fruit/Vegetable Concentrates

By Form

Clear Concentrates

Powdered Concentrate

Frozen Concentrate

Market Drivers:

Growing demand for convenience food & beverage products will drive the market growth

Increasing health consciousness among population will accelerate the market

Changing consumer preference in food habits will also enhance the market growth

Rising popularity of natural sweeteners will also contribute as a factor for the market growth

Market Restraints:

Rising demand for NFC juices will restrain the market growth

Juice concentrates contain fructose which can cause harmful effects to the body; this factor will also hamper the market growth

In April 2019, ITC Limited announced the launch of their three new variants of B Natural juice. These new variants consist of Himalayan Mixed Fruit, Dakshin Pink Guava, and Ratnagiri Alphonso. This launch will help them to increase their share in the juices and fruit beverages segment and will strengthen their position

In April 2017, ITC Limited announced the launch of their B Natural range of fruit beverages B Natural 100% Pomegranate Juice. This new juice is produced directly from the pulp and contains no added sugar and preservatives. This launch will help the company to provide customer with healthy and nutritious products

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 3-4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5-6:

Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7-8:

North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9-10:

South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 11-12:

Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 13:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 14:

Conclusion

