Cannabis Market Forecast says Healthy Pick Up in CAGR By 2020-2027 | O.penVAPE Shop., The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis

Pandemic Impact Analysis 2020:

According to latest report, titled “Cannabis Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2027” The market is supposed to witness growth during the forecast period due to growing demand at the end user level. Geographical areas such as North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are also considered for the market analysis. Global cannabis market is projected to register a healthy CAGR of 34.7% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Cannabis is a type of drug that is obtained from plants such as cannabis indica and cannabis sativa. The active chemical present in the plant is tetrahydrocannabinol (THC). Cannabis plant has several medical as well as recreational usages. In medical, cannabis is reported to treat nausea, vomiting, chronic pains, asthma and many more diseases. The plant also has psychoactive and physiological effects when taken into the body.

The major players profiled in this report include: O.penVAPE Shop., The Cronos Group, Tilray, Marley Natural, Aurora Cannabis, Cara Therapeutics, ARUMA LABS HOLDINGS PTY LIMITED, Medcan Australia, Sundial Growers Inc., Canopy Growth Corporation, GW Pharmaceuticals plc, The Scotts Company LLC, Aphria Inc., VIVO Cannabis Inc., Cannatrek and others.

Download Sample Report of Cannabis Market (COVID-19 Impact Analysis Updated Sample): https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-cannabis-market&SB

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

On the basis of product type, the market is segmented into buds, oil, tinctures and others

In December, Health Canada awarded Aurora Cannabis Inc. with the license that permits sale of cannabis softgel capsules. This license helped the company to increase its international sales and also to generate revenue by launching these capsules to the medical cannabis market in Canada as well as the adult-use market.

On the basis of usage, the market is segmented into medical and recreational

In April 2019, Aphria Inc. launched a new product into the cannabis market namely CBD-based nutraceutical and CBD-based cosmetics line especially for the German market. The product was launched by the CannRelief brand of the company as they are popular in the German market and can help the company increase its market share globally.

On the basis of crop variety, the market is segmented into cannabis indica, cannabis sativa and others

In November 2017, CanniMed Ltd. announced the acquisition of Cannabis Inc. The company created a new global cannabis company with this agreement between a medical brand and recreational brand. The strategic acquisition made by the company will help it to become a key player in the emerging recreational cannabis market.

On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into physical, digital and others

In July 2019, Aruma Labs Holdings Pty Limited will commence the construction of its manufacturing facility for the production of industry-leading equipment and technology. The company is into the business of cultivation and will start the manufacturing of products soon.

Furthermore, the Cannabis market report contains company profile, product specifications, production value, market shares and contact information of manufacturers or companies. The emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market are also identified and analyzed in this report.

Major highlights of the report:

All-inclusive evaluation of the parent market

Evolution of significant market aspects

Industry-wide investigation of market segments

Assessment of market value and volume in past, present, and forecast years

Evaluation of market share

Study of niche industrial sectors

Tactical approaches of market leaders

Lucrative strategies to help companies strengthen their position in the market

Get Full Report (including COVID-19 impact analysis and up-to 30% discount): https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-cannabis-market?SB

Why you should buy this report?

This report offers a concise analysis of the Cannabis market for the last 5 years with historical data and more accurate prediction for upcoming 6 years on the basis of statistical information.

This report helps you to understand the market components by offering a cohesive framework of the key players and their competition dynamics as well as strategies.

The report is a complete guideline for the clients to arrive an informed business decision since it consists of a detailed information for better understandings of the current and future market situation.

Methodologies utilized to evaluate the market-:

In November 2019, SLANG Worldwide Inc. announced the launch of its new product line, RESERVE; in California market that is an extension of O.penVAPE brand. The company became best-selling cannabis brand in the United States due to the launch of this product.

In February 2018, MedReleaf Corp. launched its product San Rafael ’71, the first adult-use recreational brand. This product is designed for the people who are aware of the cannabis products and their effects.

In May 2018, Aurora Cannabis launched new cannabis product line, Aurora Frost. The new product line belongs to the category of dried cannabis that has 35% THC content.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

Part 1:

Market Overview, Development, and Segment by Type, Application & Region

Part 2:

Global Market by company, Type, Application & Geography

Part 3-4:

Asia-Pacific Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 5-6:

Europe Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 7-8:

North America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 9-10:

South America Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 11-12:

Middle East & Africa Market by Type, Application & Geography

Part 13:

Company information, Sales, Cost, Margin etc.

Part 14:

Conclusion

To know the latest trends and insights TOC in Cannabis Market, click the link: https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-cannabis-market&SB

Thanks for reading this article; you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]