Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market 2020 Business Growth, Revenue, Strategic Assessment – F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CureVac AG, Celldex Therapeutics
Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market By Cancer Type (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Leukemia, Prostate Cancer, Cervical Cancer, Glioblastoma), By Mechanism of action Type (Tumor-associated antigens (TAAs), Tumor-specific antigens (TSAs), Somatic Mutations in Cancer Pharmacogenomics, Pharmacogenomics towards Genomic Polymorphism),By Biomaker Type (Pharmacogenomic, Prognostic and Predictive Biomarkers, Immune Checkpoint Biomarkers and Others), By therapy Type (Immunotherapy), By Route of Administration (Injectabls), By End- users (Hospitals, Homecare, Specialty Clinics, Others) – Industry Trends & Forecast to 2026
Market Analysis: Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market
Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines to grow with a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026 Growing rate of prevalence rate of cancer and accelerating demand of novel therapies to prevent of cancer related disorders are the key factors for lucrative growth of market.
Few of the major competitors currently working in the personalized cancer vaccines market are Neon Therapeutics, Moderna, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Gritstone Oncology, Personalis Inc, Genocea Biosciences, Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, CureVac AG, Celldex Therapeutics, BioNTech SE, Advaxis, Inc, and among others.
Market Definition: Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market
Personalized cancer vaccines are the type of immunotherapy that boosts the immune system to fight against a cancerous cell. These types of vaccine are tailored to match a patient’s particular tumor cell after received cancer related surgery. This vaccine may prevent from cancer, destroy cancer cells and inhibit the growth of tumors cells.
According to the article published in The American Cancer Society, it was identified that the total incidence of cancer in the United States in the year 2018 were1, 735,350 and 609,640 patients die from cancer in the same year. Growing rate of incidence rate of cancer and accelerating demand of novel therapies to prevent of cancer related disorders are the key factors for lucrative growth of market.
Market Drivers
- Increases cases of cancer globally
- Growing demand of personalized cancer vaccine production
- Government initiatives and assistance for cancer related preventions
- Robust pipeline of novel therapies under clinical development
- Increase in strategic collaboration between the companies
Market Restraints
- High cost involved in the treatment
- Scientific and major technical challenges for production of personalized cancer vaccine
- Inadequate awareness about personalized cancer vaccine in some developing countries
Segmentation: Global Personalized Cancer Vaccines Market
By Cancer Type
- Lung Cancer
- Breast Cancer
- Colorectal Cancer
- Leukemia
- Prostate Cancer
- Cervical Cancer
- Glioblastoma
- Other
By Mechanism of action Type
- Tumor-associated antigens (TAAs)
- Tumor-specific antigens (TSAs)
- Somatic Mutations in Cancer Pharmacogenomics
- Pharmacogenomics towards Genomic Polymorphism
By Biomaker Type
- Pharmacogenomic Biomarkers
- Prognostic and Predictive Biomarkers
- Immune Checkpoint Biomarkers
- Others
By Route of administration
- Injectables
By End users
- Hospitals
- Homecare
- Specialty Clinics
- Others
By Geography
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- United Kingdom
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia
- Turkey
- Belgium
- Netherlands
- Switzerland
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Japan
- China
- South Korea
- India
- Australia
- Singapore
- Thailand
- Malaysia
- Indonesia
- Philippines
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Middle East & Africa
- South Africa
- Egypt
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
- Israel
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Key Developments in the Market:
In March 2019, Neon Therapeutics, Inc. investigating NEO-PV-01, a novel personalized cancer vaccine cells in a combination with nivolumab that targeting neoantigens and kills their cancer cells.
In September 2016, BioNTech AG and Genentech, Inc. has entered into research collaboration for the development of messenger RNA (mRNA)-based, individualized cancer vaccines for the treatment of broad range of cancer. As per the deal, BioNTech AG receive USD 310 million as a upfront payment and eligible to receive milestone payment.
In June 2016, Moderna, Inc and Merck & Co., Inc entered into research collaboration for the development of mRNA-based personalized cancer vaccines in a combination with keytruda (pembrolizumab) for the treatment of multiple types of tumor. As per the deal, Moderna, Inc. will receive USD 200 million from Merck & Co., Inc. as upfront payment.
Competitive Analysis:
Global personalized cancer vaccines market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of personalized cancer vaccines market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Primary Respondents
Demand Side: Doctors, Surgeons, Medical Consultants, Nurses, Hospital Buyers, Group Purchasing Organizations, Associations, Insurers, Medical Payers, Healthcare Authorities, Universities, Technological Writers, Scientists, Promoters, and Investors among others.
Supply Side: Product Managers, Marketing Managers, C-Level Executives, Distributors, Market Intelligence, and Regulatory Affairs Managers among others.
