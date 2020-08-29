Fall Protection Equipment Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | 3M, MSA Safety, DBI-SALA

“

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Fall Protection Equipment market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Fall Protection Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Fall Protection Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Fall Protection Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Fall Protection Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Fall Protection Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Fall Protection Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Fall Protection Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Fall Protection Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Research Report: 3M, MSA Safety, DBI-SALA, Miller by Honeywell, French Creek Production, FallTech, Super Anchor, Safe Approach, ABS Safety, Capital Safety, Eurosafe Solutions, Gravitec Systems, Guardian Fall Protection, Honeywell International, Buckingham, CSS Worksafe, Elk River, Fercogard, Karam, Klein Tools, Latchways, Magus International, P&P Safety, PBI HeightSafety, Petzl, Roof Safety Solutions, RTC Fall Protection, Steadfast (Anglia), Survitec Group, Teufelberger

Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Segmentation by Product: Body Belts

Chest Harness

Full Body Harness

Suspension Belts

Safety Nets

Others



Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Segmentation by Application: Construction

Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Other



The Fall Protection Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Fall Protection Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Fall Protection Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Fall Protection Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Fall Protection Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Fall Protection Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Fall Protection Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Fall Protection Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Fall Protection Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market Segments

1.3 Key Fall Protection Equipment Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 Body Belts

1.4.3 Chest Harness

1.4.4 Full Body Harness

1.4.5 Suspension Belts

1.4.6 Safety Nets

1.4.7 Others

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 Construction

1.5.3 Manufacturing

1.5.4 Oil and Gas

1.5.5 Other

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Fall Protection Equipment Sales 2015-2026

2.2 Global Fall Protection Equipment, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Fall Protection Equipment Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Fall Protection Equipment Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

2.4 Fall Protection Equipment Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Fall Protection Equipment Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

3 Global Fall Protection Equipment Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Fall Protection Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Fall Protection Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2 Global Fall Protection Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Fall Protection Equipment Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Fall Protection Equipment Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Fall Protection Equipment Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Fall Protection Equipment Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Fall Protection Equipment Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Fall Protection Equipment Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Fall Protection Equipment Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

4.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Fall Protection Equipment Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Fall Protection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026)

4.2 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Fall Protection Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Fall Protection Equipment Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.3 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

5.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Fall Protection Equipment Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Fall Protection Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Fall Protection Equipment Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Fall Protection Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Fall Protection Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Fall Protection Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6 United States by Players, Type and Application

6.1 United States Fall Protection Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 United States Fall Protection Equipment Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 United States Fall Protection Equipment Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 United States Fall Protection Equipment Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026

6.2 United States Fall Protection Equipment Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 United States Top Fall Protection Equipment Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 United States Top Fall Protection Equipment Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

6.3 United States Fall Protection Equipment Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 United States Fall Protection Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 United States Fall Protection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 United States Fall Protection Equipment Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.4 United States Fall Protection Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 United States Fall Protection Equipment Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 United States Fall Protection Equipment Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 United States Fall Protection Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.5 United States Fall Protection Equipment Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 United States Fall Protection Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 United States Fall Protection Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 United States Fall Protection Equipment Price by Application (2015-2020)

6.6 United States Fall Protection Equipment Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 United States Fall Protection Equipment Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 United States Fall Protection Equipment Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 United States Fall Protection Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

7 North America

7.1 North America Fall Protection Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

7.2 North America Fall Protection Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Fall Protection Equipment Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Fall Protection Equipment Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Fall Protection Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

8.2 Europe Fall Protection Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Fall Protection Equipment Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Fall Protection Equipment Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Fall Protection Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

9.2 Asia Pacific Fall Protection Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Fall Protection Equipment Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Fall Protection Equipment Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Fall Protection Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

10.2 Latin America Fall Protection Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Fall Protection Equipment Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Fall Protection Equipment Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Fall Protection Equipment Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

11.2 Middle East and Africa Fall Protection Equipment Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Fall Protection Equipment Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Fall Protection Equipment Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 3M

12.1.1 3M Corporation Information

12.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 3M Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 3M Fall Protection Equipment Products Offered

12.1.5 3M Recent Development

12.2 MSA Safety

12.2.1 MSA Safety Corporation Information

12.2.2 MSA Safety Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 MSA Safety Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 MSA Safety Fall Protection Equipment Products Offered

12.2.5 MSA Safety Recent Development

12.3 DBI-SALA

12.3.1 DBI-SALA Corporation Information

12.3.2 DBI-SALA Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 DBI-SALA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 DBI-SALA Fall Protection Equipment Products Offered

12.3.5 DBI-SALA Recent Development

12.4 Miller by Honeywell

12.4.1 Miller by Honeywell Corporation Information

12.4.2 Miller by Honeywell Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Miller by Honeywell Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 Miller by Honeywell Fall Protection Equipment Products Offered

12.4.5 Miller by Honeywell Recent Development

12.5 French Creek Production

12.5.1 French Creek Production Corporation Information

12.5.2 French Creek Production Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 French Creek Production Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 French Creek Production Fall Protection Equipment Products Offered

12.5.5 French Creek Production Recent Development

12.6 FallTech

12.6.1 FallTech Corporation Information

12.6.2 FallTech Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 FallTech Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 FallTech Fall Protection Equipment Products Offered

12.6.5 FallTech Recent Development

12.7 Super Anchor

12.7.1 Super Anchor Corporation Information

12.7.2 Super Anchor Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Super Anchor Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Super Anchor Fall Protection Equipment Products Offered

12.7.5 Super Anchor Recent Development

12.8 Safe Approach

12.8.1 Safe Approach Corporation Information

12.8.2 Safe Approach Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Safe Approach Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Safe Approach Fall Protection Equipment Products Offered

12.8.5 Safe Approach Recent Development

12.9 ABS Safety

12.9.1 ABS Safety Corporation Information

12.9.2 ABS Safety Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 ABS Safety Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 ABS Safety Fall Protection Equipment Products Offered

12.9.5 ABS Safety Recent Development

12.10 Capital Safety

12.10.1 Capital Safety Corporation Information

12.10.2 Capital Safety Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Capital Safety Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 Capital Safety Fall Protection Equipment Products Offered

12.10.5 Capital Safety Recent Development

12.12 Gravitec Systems

12.12.1 Gravitec Systems Corporation Information

12.12.2 Gravitec Systems Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Gravitec Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Gravitec Systems Products Offered

12.12.5 Gravitec Systems Recent Development

12.13 Guardian Fall Protection

12.13.1 Guardian Fall Protection Corporation Information

12.13.2 Guardian Fall Protection Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Guardian Fall Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 Guardian Fall Protection Products Offered

12.13.5 Guardian Fall Protection Recent Development

12.14 Honeywell International

12.14.1 Honeywell International Corporation Information

12.14.2 Honeywell International Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Honeywell International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 Honeywell International Products Offered

12.14.5 Honeywell International Recent Development

12.15 Buckingham

12.15.1 Buckingham Corporation Information

12.15.2 Buckingham Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Buckingham Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Buckingham Products Offered

12.15.5 Buckingham Recent Development

12.16 CSS Worksafe

12.16.1 CSS Worksafe Corporation Information

12.16.2 CSS Worksafe Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 CSS Worksafe Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 CSS Worksafe Products Offered

12.16.5 CSS Worksafe Recent Development

12.17 Elk River

12.17.1 Elk River Corporation Information

12.17.2 Elk River Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Elk River Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.17.4 Elk River Products Offered

12.17.5 Elk River Recent Development

12.18 Fercogard

12.18.1 Fercogard Corporation Information

12.18.2 Fercogard Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 Fercogard Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.18.4 Fercogard Products Offered

12.18.5 Fercogard Recent Development

12.19 Karam

12.19.1 Karam Corporation Information

12.19.2 Karam Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Karam Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.19.4 Karam Products Offered

12.19.5 Karam Recent Development

12.20 Klein Tools

12.20.1 Klein Tools Corporation Information

12.20.2 Klein Tools Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Klein Tools Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.20.4 Klein Tools Products Offered

12.20.5 Klein Tools Recent Development

12.21 Latchways

12.21.1 Latchways Corporation Information

12.21.2 Latchways Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Latchways Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.21.4 Latchways Products Offered

12.21.5 Latchways Recent Development

12.22 Magus International

12.22.1 Magus International Corporation Information

12.22.2 Magus International Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Magus International Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.22.4 Magus International Products Offered

12.22.5 Magus International Recent Development

12.23 P&P Safety

12.23.1 P&P Safety Corporation Information

12.23.2 P&P Safety Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 P&P Safety Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.23.4 P&P Safety Products Offered

12.23.5 P&P Safety Recent Development

12.24 PBI HeightSafety

12.24.1 PBI HeightSafety Corporation Information

12.24.2 PBI HeightSafety Description and Business Overview

12.24.3 PBI HeightSafety Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.24.4 PBI HeightSafety Products Offered

12.24.5 PBI HeightSafety Recent Development

12.25 Petzl

12.25.1 Petzl Corporation Information

12.25.2 Petzl Description and Business Overview

12.25.3 Petzl Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.25.4 Petzl Products Offered

12.25.5 Petzl Recent Development

12.26 Roof Safety Solutions

12.26.1 Roof Safety Solutions Corporation Information

12.26.2 Roof Safety Solutions Description and Business Overview

12.26.3 Roof Safety Solutions Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.26.4 Roof Safety Solutions Products Offered

12.26.5 Roof Safety Solutions Recent Development

12.27 RTC Fall Protection

12.27.1 RTC Fall Protection Corporation Information

12.27.2 RTC Fall Protection Description and Business Overview

12.27.3 RTC Fall Protection Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.27.4 RTC Fall Protection Products Offered

12.27.5 RTC Fall Protection Recent Development

12.28 Steadfast (Anglia)

12.28.1 Steadfast (Anglia) Corporation Information

12.28.2 Steadfast (Anglia) Description and Business Overview

12.28.3 Steadfast (Anglia) Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.28.4 Steadfast (Anglia) Products Offered

12.28.5 Steadfast (Anglia) Recent Development

12.29 Survitec Group

12.29.1 Survitec Group Corporation Information

12.29.2 Survitec Group Description and Business Overview

12.29.3 Survitec Group Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.29.4 Survitec Group Products Offered

12.29.5 Survitec Group Recent Development

12.30 Teufelberger

12.30.1 Teufelberger Corporation Information

12.30.2 Teufelberger Description and Business Overview

12.30.3 Teufelberger Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.30.4 Teufelberger Products Offered

12.30.5 Teufelberger Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers

13.2 Market Challenges

13.3 Market Risks/Restraints

13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Fall Protection Equipment Players (Opinion Leaders)

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Fall Protection Equipment Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

