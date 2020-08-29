Epididymitis Treatment Market 2020-2026 Growth Prospects, Key Vendors and Future Scenario | Major Gaints – Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

In Epididymitis Treatment Market report, a systematic investment analysis has been performed which forecasts impending opportunities for the market players. The statistical and numerical data that has been included in this market report is represented with the tables, graphs and charts which eases the understanding of facts and figures. A proficient data and excellent forecasting techniques used in this report are synonymous with accurateness and correctness. Epididymitis Treatment Market report is a painstaking analysis of existing scenario of the market which covers several market dynamics. The market study of this global Epididymitis Treatment Market business report takes into consideration market attractiveness analysis where each segment is benchmarked based on its market size, growth rate & general attractiveness.

Global epididymitis treatment market is growing at a substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data of the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections, prevalence of unprotected sex, changing lifestyle and having multiple sexual partners, increasing research and development by the major companies for the treatment of sexually transmitted infections and increasing governmental initiatives to spread awareness through campaigns or free diagnostic camps are some factors fueling the market growth.

The key market players in the global epididymitis treatment market are Pfizer Inc, Bayer AG, Novartis AG, Abbott, AbbVie Inc, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Eli Lilly and Company, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, GlaxoSmithKline plc, Merck & Co., Inc, Gilead Sciences, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, bioMérieux, Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc, Promega Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc among others.

Market Definition: Global Epididymitis Treatment Market

Epididymitis is an inflammation of epididymis, a coiled tube present at the back of the testicles where semen stores and maturation of sperms takes place. It is most often caused by a bacterial infection or sexually transmitted infection such as such as gonorrhea or chlamydia. Symptoms include pain and swelling in the testicles, painful urination and discomfort in the lower abdomen or pelvic area.

According to Healthengine the occurrence of epididymitis and orchitis conditions in isolation is rare, they normally occur together. It is estimated that in the U.S there are 600,000 cases of this condition occur each year, most commonly occur in between the age group of 19 to 35.

Segmentation: Global Epididymitis Treatment Market

Epididymitis Treatment Market : By Types

Acute

Chronic

Epididymitis Treatment Market : By Mechanism of Action

Antibiotics

Analgesics

NSAIDs

Others

Epididymitis Treatment Market : By Drugs

Doxycycline

Ciprofloxacin

Codeine

Piroxicam

Others

Epididymitis Treatment Market : By Diagnosis

STI Screening

Urine Test

Blood Test

Ultrasound

Epididymitis Treatment Market :By Treatment

Medication

Home Remedies

Surgery

Epididymitis Treatment Market : By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Others

Epididymitis Treatment Market : By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacy

Retail Pharmacy

Online Pharmacy

Epididymitis Treatment Market : By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Epididymitis Treatment Market : By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Epididymitis Treatment Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of sexually transmitted infections is driving the market growth

Prevalence of unprotected sex can also act as a market driver

Changing lifestyle and having multiple sexual partners can also augment the growth of this market

Increasing research and development by the major companies for the treatment of sexually transmitted infections is accelerating the market growth

Epididymitis Treatment Market Restraints

Lack of awareness amongst people about sexual infections is hindering the market growth

Low rate of screening for orchitis due to social stigma also hampers the market growth

Huge proportion of patients infected with such sexual infections are present in such geographical regions that are out-of-reach which acts as a major factor restricting the market growth

Key Developments in the Epididymitis Treatment Market

In May 2019, Hologic, Inc and Cepheid received the U.S FDA clearance for Aptima Combo 2 assay and the Xpert CT/NG devices respectively for the extragenital testing of chlamydia and gonorrhea, sexually-transmitted infections. The approval of these two tests will allow more screening reaching out in curing the maximum unmet public health need

In March 2019, Clarus Therapeutics received the U.S FDA approval for testosterone undecanoate, an oral capsule to treat men with certain forms of hypogonadism due to Klinefelter syndrome, epididymitis or mumps virus infection. This drug provided an important addition to current treatment options available for men with hypogonadism, who till now have been treated with testosterone products that are applied to the skin or injected

Opportunities in the Epididymitis Treatment Market Report :

Comprehensive quantitative analysis of the industry is provided for the period of 2020-2026 to assist stakeholders to capitalize on the prevailing market opportunities. Comprehensive analysis of the factors that drive and restrict the market growth is provided in the Epididymitis Treatment Market report. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across regional. Extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps in understanding the trends in types of point of care test across Global.

