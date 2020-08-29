Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market 2020-2026 Growth Prospects, Key Vendors and Future Scenario | Major Gaints – Olive Medical Corporation, Stryker Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, DePuy Synthes
The Global Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 18.82 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 29.99 billion by 2026 registering a CAGR of 6.0% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the growing demand of the invasive surgeries and rising geriatric population over the world
Few of the major market competitors currently working in the endoscopic visualization systems market are Olympus Corporation, Hoya Corporation, Fujifilm Holding Corporation, NDS Surgical Imaging, LLC., Olive Medical Corporation, Stryker Corporation, KARL STORZ GmbH & Co. KG, DePuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.), Boston Scientific Corporation, CONMED Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Smith & Nephew, Pentax Medical Company (Hoya Corporation), MEDIVATORS Inc., HOYA Corporation, Arthrex, Inc, B. Braun Melsungen AG and Solos Endoscopy.
Market Definition: Global Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market
Endoscopy procedure is a non-surgical process, which is used for the patients to examine digestive tract. In this procedure a flexible tube situated with light and camera, which is attached to the monitor, is inserted in the patient’s organ. Endoscopy visualization system is an advanced video system uses part of all sort of endoscopic surgeries, which enhances the quality of the pictures and video. The endoscopy visualization system is designed with the monitor, printers, displays, light sources and others.
Segmentation: Global Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market
Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market : By Product
- High End Visualization System
- Middle End Visualization System
- Low End Visualization System
Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market : By End-User
- Hospitals
- Ambulatory Surgery Centres
- Specialty Clinics
- Diagnostic Imaging Centres
Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market : By Geography
- North America
- South America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
Competitive Analysis: Global Endoscopic Visualization Systems Market
The global endoscopic visualization systems market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of endoscopic visualization systems market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
