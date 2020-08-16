Skid Resistant Paper Packaging Market Development, Key Opportunity and Analysis of Leading Players to 2026

Increased transit distance of goods has led to growth in demand for absolute safety of products while in transit. Product safety is one of the most critical factors that suppliers and vendors ensure, to retain their consumer base. Over the years, pallets have been used to safely transport and store raw corrugated material. One of the main concerns for the customers and the vendors alike, is regarding the safety of the products. This high demand for packaging solutions that prevent products from damage during transit is expected to be the key driver for growth of the global skid resistant paper packaging, over the forecast period.Report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).

The EuroWaxPack is an association that is European based for the manufacturers of the wax paper packaging materials. It was developed by a group of wax paper packaging converters in the year 1998 in order to improve the awareness regarding the benefits of the wax-based laminates and wax paper. In addition, skid resistant paper packaging is environment-friendly and free from dust. The global skid resistant paper packaging market is also anticipated to grow on the backdrop of global corrugated pallets market. All these factors are anticipated to fuel growth of the global skid resistant paper packaging marketThe food products improve the quality of their appearance with the help of the waxed paper packaging as they are semi-transparent in nature and have a high gloss value.

The increasing demand for the wax paper packaging in the confectioneries, dairy products, sweets, and baked food products have significantly contributed to the growth of the market. The benefit of using the waxed paper packaging is that owing to its hydrophobic nature it prevents the products from moisture, humidity, and grease. In the products such as cold meats and cheese, the waxed paper packaging helps in sweating owing to its respirational functionality. The products increase their shelf life. Another factor that is propelling the growth of the market is its biodegradable nature. North America region is expected to lead the global skid resistant paper packaging market.

The global skid resistant paper packaging market is anticipated to face sizeable demand in regions such as APEJ and Latin America, over the forecast period.Some top key players operating in the global skid resistant paper packaging market are Smurfit Kappa Group, Endupack, Packaging Products (Coatings) Ltd., and Sierra Coating Technologies LLC.

