Global and China Palm Industrial Oil Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

The biodiesel industry is expected to become a major source of revenue for industrial oil manufacturers in the next few years due to its reduced impact on the environment. Due to the development of the chemical, biodiesel and cosmetics industries, the industrial sectors of emerging countries in the Asia-Pacific region are also growing, of which China and India are the hubs of industrial oils. The industrial oil market is divided into soybeans, corn, sunflower, cottonseed, rapeseed, palm and others (olive oil, safflower, copra, peanut, linseed / flaxseed and grapeseed). The palm oil market is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2019. The Asia Pacific market has witnessed rapid growth in Indonesia and Malaysia, which account for more than 85% of global palm oil. This provides growth opportunities for palm oil manufacturers in these countries as they can export and use them domestically in industries such as biofuels.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and China Palm Industrial Oil Market

This report focuses on global and China Palm Industrial Oil QYR Global and China market.

The global Palm Industrial Oil market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Palm Industrial Oil Scope and Market Size

Palm Industrial Oil market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Palm Industrial Oil market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Palm Industrial Oil market is segmented into

Grade I (Light)

Grade II (Medium)

Grade III (Heavy)

Segment by Application, the Palm Industrial Oil market is segmented into

Biofuel

Paints and Coatings

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Palm Industrial Oil market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Palm Industrial Oil market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Palm Industrial Oil Market Share Analysis

Palm Industrial Oil market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Palm Industrial Oil business, the date to enter into the Palm Industrial Oil market, Palm Industrial Oil product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

Cargill

Bunge Limited

Wilmar International

Louis Dreyfus Company

Archer Daniels Midland

Buhler Group

Gemtek Products

