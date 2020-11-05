Global and Japan Building Fireproof Material Market Insights, Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global and Japan Building Fireproof Material market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global and Japan Building Fireproof Material market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Driven by strict building regulations and fire safety policies, the demand for passive fire protection systems continues to grow, which has promoted the development of the fire protection materials market. North America is the main market for global fire-resistant materials, followed by Europe and the Asia-Pacific region. Depending on the type, the fire-resistant materials market can be segmented into coatings, mortars, sealants and fillers, boards, boards, spray coatings, precast equipment, putty and casting equipment, and others (ablation and perlite). It is estimated that coatings will lead the market due to their fire protection applications in the construction industry. The increase in steel consumption has played a huge role in the demand for coatings in the construction industry. The market by type is largely affected by the growth of the global construction industry.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global and Japan Building Fireproof Material Market

The global Building Fireproof Material market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Building Fireproof Material Scope and Market Size

Building Fireproof Material market is segmented by region (country), players, by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Building Fireproof Material market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on revenue and forecast by region (country), by Type and by Application in terms of revenue and forecast for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Building Fireproof Material market is segmented into

Coatings

Mortar

Sealants and Fillers

Spray

Preformed Device

Putty

Cast-In Devices

Others

Segment by Application, the Building Fireproof Material market is segmented into

Commercial

Industrial

Residential

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Building Fireproof Material market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Building Fireproof Material market report are North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of sales and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Building Fireproof Material Market Share Analysis

Building Fireproof Material market competitive landscape provides details and data information by players. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on revenue (global and regional level) by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, company total revenue and the sales, revenue generated in Building Fireproof Material business, the date to enter into the Building Fireproof Material market, Building Fireproof Material product introduction, recent developments, etc.

The major vendors covered:

3M

Hilti Group

Specified Technologies

ETEX

Morgan Advanced Materials

Akzo Nobel NV

BASF

Isolatek International

