Global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Insights and Forecast to 2026

In this report, the Global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An autonomous mobile robot (AMR) is a robot that performs behaviors or tasks with a high degree of autonomy. The AMR relies on autonomous navigation where no wires, tape, GPS or other navigation markers are required. Its laser guidance system assures precise navigation, obstacle avoidance and human safety. The drive-around mapping with laptop adjustments enables fast and easy route updates and additions. The demands placed on the functionality of autonomous robotic systems are significantly higher compared to conventional industrial robots. The aim is that mobile systems operate autonomously in unknown and dynamic environments to fulfill their assigned tasks. For this purpose, it is essential to explore and model the environment in a suitable way. The information gathered by sensors has to be combined to allow for an accurate positioning. In addition, the perceived surroundings have to be consolidated in an exact map representation. Having acquired this knowledge, the robot is able to plan an optimal collision-free path to a given goal and to perform complex handling tasks. This report focus on autonomous mobile robot (AMR) in outdoor use.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots Market

The global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market size is projected to reach US$ XX million by 2026, from US$ XX million in 2020, at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026.

Global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots Scope and Segment

Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market is segmented by Type, and by Application. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on production capacity, revenue and forecast by Type and by Application for the period 2015-2026.

The following manufacturers are covered in this report:

SMP Robotics Systems Corp

Clearpath Robotics Inc.

Kiwi

Left Hand Robotics

ALYaR robotic Ltd

OTSAW

Knightscope, Inc.

Amazon

Neolix

Nuro

Ubtech Robotics Corp.

EVA Robot

Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots Breakdown Data by Type

AMRs with SLAM

AMRs without SLAM

Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots Breakdown Data by Application

Delivery and Logistics

Security and Inspection

Commercial Outdoor Jobs

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis

The Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market is analysed and market size information is provided by regions (countries).

The key regions covered in the Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots market report are North America, Europe, China and Japan. It also covers key regions (countries), viz, the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, etc.

The report includes country-wise and region-wise market size for the period 2015-2026. It also includes market size and forecast by Type, and by Application segment in terms of production capacity, price and revenue for the period 2015-2026.

Competitive Landscape and Outdoor Autonomous Mobile Robots Market Share Analysis

