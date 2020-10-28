Global Bearing for Steel Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Bearing for Steel market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Bearing for Steel market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Bearing steel is special steel featuring high wear resistance and rolling fatigue strength. High-carbon chromium bearing steel, engineering steel and some types of stainless steel and heat resistant steel are used as materials of bearings and for other purposes.
The top three companies, SKF, JTEKT and Schaeffler, have 35% of the market share.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Bearing for Steel Market
In 2019, the global Bearing for Steel market size was US$ 1815.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 2074.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Bearing for Steel Scope and Market Size
Bearing for Steel market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Bearing for Steel market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Bearing for Steel market is segmented into
Cylindrical Roller Bearings
Spherical Roller bearings
Tapered Roller Bearings
Other
Cylindrical roller bearings have the largest market share, about 35% in 2018.
Segment by Application, the Bearing for Steel market is segmented into
Steel Making Process
Continuous Casting Process
Rolling Mills Process
The rolling mills process holds an important share in terms of applications, and accounts for 45% of the market share.
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Bearing for Steel Market Share Analysis
Bearing for Steel market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Bearing for Steel product introduction, recent developments, Bearing for Steel sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
SKF
JTEKT
Schaeffler
NSK
Timken
NTN
ZWZ
NACHI
C&U GROUP
ZYS
