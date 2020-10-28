Global Power Take Off (PTO) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Power Take Off (PTO) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Power Take Off (PTO) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Power take-off (PTO) is a device that transfers an engine’s mechanical power to another piece of equipment. A PTO allows the hosting energy source to transmit power to additional equipment that does not have its own engine or motor. For example, a PTO helps to run a jackhammer using a tractor engine. PTOs are commonly used in farming equipment, trucks and commercial vehicles.

In North America, total Power Take Off (PTO) accounted for 16%. In the Europe, accounted for 19%. The market in China accounted for 40%, in Japan 2%, in India 5%, in Southeast Asia 5% and in other region 13%. Among all regions, China is estimated to represent the highest share.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Power Take Off (PTO) Market

In 2019, the global Power Take Off (PTO) market size was US$ 354.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 528.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Power Take Off (PTO) Scope and Market Size

Power Take Off (PTO) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Power Take Off (PTO) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Power Take Off (PTO) market is segmented into

Power Take Offs – 6 Bolt

Power Take Offs – 8 Bolt

Power Take Offs – 10 Bolt

Others

The power take offs-6 bolt segment is projected to account for the largest sales volume share during the forecast period; this segment was estimated to account for 28% sales volume share in 2018.

Segment by Application, the Power Take Off (PTO) market is segmented into

Automotive

Machinery

The automotive segment was estimated to account for the highest volume share of 80% in 2018.

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Power Take Off (PTO) Market Share Analysis

Power Take Off (PTO) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Power Take Off (PTO) product introduction, recent developments, Power Take Off (PTO) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Interpump Group

Parker

Hyva

OMFB

Weichai Power

Bezares

Zhejiang Bezares Power Transmission Co.,Ltd

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

Kozanoğlu Kozmaksan Ltd.

Ozceylanlar Hydraulic Co.

OMSI

SUNFAB

MX Company

Qijiang Gear Transmission Co., Ltd. (QJGT)

