Global Photo Booth Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Photo Booth market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Photo Booth market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A photo booth is a vending machine that contains an automated, usually coin-operated, camera and film processor. Today the vast majority of photo booths are digital. Photo sticker booths or photo sticker machines are a special type of photo booth that produce photo stickers.

Geographically, the consumption market is leading by North America and Europe, sales in Asia Pacific regions like China, Japan, Southeast Asia and India will see significant growth in future period. In terms of year 2016, Europe holds the largest market share, followed by North America, with about 22.05% market share in 2016. United States will keep playing important role in Global market.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Photo Booth Market

In 2019, the global Photo Booth market size was US$ 336.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 730.6 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 11.6% during 2021-2026.

Global Photo Booth Scope and Market Size

Photo Booth market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Photo Booth market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Photo Booth market is segmented into

Rental Service

Equipment Sales

Segment by Application, the Photo Booth market is segmented into

Document Photo

Entertainment Occasion

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Photo Booth Market Share Analysis

Photo Booth market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Photo Booth product introduction, recent developments, Photo Booth sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Photobooth Supply Co.

Faceplace

Digital Centre

Kindom Photo Booth

Photo Booth International

Photo Me

Extreme Booths

Open Air Photobooth

Your City Photo Booth

Team Play

Red Robot

Innovative Foto Inc

WanMingDa

PhotoExpress

Fang Tu Intelligent

ATA Photobooths

FotoMaster

Road Ready Photo Booths

DLSR Photobooth

The Wilkes Booth Co.

AirBooth

Photo Booth Emporium

Snapden

