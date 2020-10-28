Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rehabilitation Robotics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rehabilitation Robotics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Rehabilitation Robotics is a field of research dedicated to understanding and augmenting rehabilitation through the application of robotic devices. Rehabilitation robotics includes development of robotic devices tailored for assisting different sensorimotor functions (e.g. arm, hand, leg, ankle), development of different schemes of assisting therapeutic training, and assessment of sensorimotor performance (ability to move) of patient; here, robots are used mainly as therapy aids instead of assistive devices. Rehabilitation using robotics is generally well tolerated by patients, and has been found to be an effective adjunct to therapy in individuals suffering from motor impairments, especially due to stroke.

The global Rehabilitation Robotics sales was about 1.6 K Units in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market

In 2019, the global Rehabilitation Robotics market size was US$ 132.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 389.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 16.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Rehabilitation Robotics Scope and Market Size

Rehabilitation Robotics market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rehabilitation Robotics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Rehabilitation Robotics market is segmented into

Lower Extremity

Upper Extremity

Exoskeleton

Segment by Application, the Rehabilitation Robotics market is segmented into

Sports and Orthopedic Medicine

Neurorehabilitation

Military Strength Training

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Rehabilitation Robotics Market Share Analysis

Rehabilitation Robotics market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Rehabilitation Robotics product introduction, recent developments, Rehabilitation Robotics sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

AlterG

Bionik

Ekso Bionics

Myomo

Hocoma

Focal Meditech

Honda Motor

Instead Technologies

Aretech

MRISAR

Tyromotion

Motorika

SF Robot

Rex Bionics

