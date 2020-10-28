Global Rehabilitation Robotics Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Rehabilitation Robotics market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Rehabilitation Robotics market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Rehabilitation Robotics is a field of research dedicated to understanding and augmenting rehabilitation through the application of robotic devices. Rehabilitation robotics includes development of robotic devices tailored for assisting different sensorimotor functions (e.g. arm, hand, leg, ankle), development of different schemes of assisting therapeutic training, and assessment of sensorimotor performance (ability to move) of patient; here, robots are used mainly as therapy aids instead of assistive devices. Rehabilitation using robotics is generally well tolerated by patients, and has been found to be an effective adjunct to therapy in individuals suffering from motor impairments, especially due to stroke.
The global Rehabilitation Robotics sales was about 1.6 K Units in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.6% from 2017 to 2025.
In 2019, the global Rehabilitation Robotics market size was US$ 132.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 389.1 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 16.5% during 2021-2026.
Rehabilitation Robotics market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Rehabilitation Robotics market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Rehabilitation Robotics market is segmented into
Lower Extremity
Upper Extremity
Exoskeleton
Segment by Application, the Rehabilitation Robotics market is segmented into
Sports and Orthopedic Medicine
Neurorehabilitation
Military Strength Training
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Rehabilitation Robotics market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Rehabilitation Robotics product introduction, recent developments, Rehabilitation Robotics sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
AlterG
Bionik
Ekso Bionics
Myomo
Hocoma
Focal Meditech
Honda Motor
Instead Technologies
Aretech
MRISAR
Tyromotion
Motorika
SF Robot
Rex Bionics
