Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Surface-mount technology (SMT) is a method for producing electronic circuits in which the components are mounted or placed directly onto the surface of printed circuit boards (PCBs). An electronic device so made is called a surface-mount device (SMD).
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment in the regions of China that is expected to drive the market for more Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment. Increasing of telecommunications equipment expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on medical and automotive industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market
In 2019, the global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market size was US$ 4628.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7028.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.
Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Scope and Market Size
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market is segmented into
Placement Equipment
Printer Equipment
Reflow Oven Equipment
Others
Segment by Application, the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market is segmented into
Consumer Electronics
Medical
Automotive
Telecommunications Equipment
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share Analysis
Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
ASM Pacific Technology
Fuji Machine Mfg
Yamaha Motor
JUKI
Hanwha Techwin
Panasonic
Mycronic
Assembleon(K&S)
ITW EAE
Universal Instruments
Europlacer
Mirae
BTU
Versatec
Evest Corporation
Autotronik
DDM Novastar
GKG
