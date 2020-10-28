Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Surface-mount technology (SMT) is a method for producing electronic circuits in which the components are mounted or placed directly onto the surface of printed circuit boards (PCBs). An electronic device so made is called a surface-mount device (SMD).

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment in the regions of China that is expected to drive the market for more Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment. Increasing of telecommunications equipment expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, increasing of spending on medical and automotive industry, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment will drive growth in North America and Europe markets.

In 2019, the global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market size was US$ 4628.8 million and it is expected to reach US$ 7028.9 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2021-2026.

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market is segmented into

Placement Equipment

Printer Equipment

Reflow Oven Equipment

Others

Segment by Application, the Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market is segmented into

Consumer Electronics

Medical

Automotive

Telecommunications Equipment

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment Market Share Analysis

Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment product introduction, recent developments, Surface Mount Technology (SMT) Equipment sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ASM Pacific Technology

Fuji Machine Mfg

Yamaha Motor

JUKI

Hanwha Techwin

Panasonic

Mycronic

Assembleon(K&S)

ITW EAE

Universal Instruments

Europlacer

Mirae

BTU

Versatec

Evest Corporation

Autotronik

DDM Novastar

GKG

