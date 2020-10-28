In this report, the Global Casters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Casters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-casters-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026



Caster is a wheeled device typically mounted to a larger object that enables relatively easy rolling movement of the object. Circular shielding components, assembled on the sides of a wheel to protect the hub from threads and other foreign objects, which may prevent free rotation of the wheel. Casters are found virtually everywhere, from office desk chairs to shipyards, from hospital beds to automotive factories. They range in size from the very small furniture casters to massive industrial casters, and individual load capacities span 100 lbs or less to 100,000 lbs. Wheel materials include cast iron, plastic, rubber, polyurethane, forged steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and more.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Casters Market

In 2019, the global Casters market size was US$ 6120.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6968.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2026.

Global Casters Scope and Market Size

Casters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Casters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Casters market is segmented into

Rigid Caster

Swivel Caster

Segment by Application, the Casters market is segmented into

Industrial and Automotive

Medical and Furniture

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Casters Market Share Analysis

Casters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Casters product introduction, recent developments, Casters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Tente International

Blickle

Colson Group

TELLURE

Wicke

CEBORA

TAKIGEN

Stellana

EMILSIDER

RAEDER-VOGEL

Alex

Manner

Steinco

samsongcaster

Flywheel Metalwork

Vulkoprin

OMO-ROCARR

Guy-Raymond

Regal Castors

Jacob Holtz

CASCOO

Payson Casters

Algood Caster

RWM Casters

Hamilton

Browse full research report at https://www.crystalmarketreport.com/global-casters-market-size-manufacturers-supply-chain-sales-channel-and-clients-2020-2026

Reasons to Buy This Research Report

Complete access to Global Casters market size, growth rate and forecast to 2026

In-depth quantitative information on key regional Global Casters markets including North America, Europe, MEA and Asia Pacific

Global Casters Market estimates and forecasts for key products/applications on a regional basis

Facility to obtain country level information for complete Global Casters market segmentation

Key trends, drivers and restraints for global Global Casters market

Challenges to market growth for Global Casters manufacturers

Key market opportunities of Global Casters Industry

About Crystal Market Reports

Crystal Market Reports is a distributor of market research spanning 160 industries. Our extensive database consists of over 400,000 quality publications sourced from 400 plus publishers, this puts our research specialists in the unique position of been able to offer truly unbiased advice on what research provides the most valuable insights.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 911 Central Avenue #268

Albany New York 12206

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 1-518-730-1569

Web: https://www.crystalmarketreport.com