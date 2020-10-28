Global Casters Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Casters market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Casters market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Caster is a wheeled device typically mounted to a larger object that enables relatively easy rolling movement of the object. Circular shielding components, assembled on the sides of a wheel to protect the hub from threads and other foreign objects, which may prevent free rotation of the wheel. Casters are found virtually everywhere, from office desk chairs to shipyards, from hospital beds to automotive factories. They range in size from the very small furniture casters to massive industrial casters, and individual load capacities span 100 lbs or less to 100,000 lbs. Wheel materials include cast iron, plastic, rubber, polyurethane, forged steel, stainless steel, aluminum, and more.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Casters Market
In 2019, the global Casters market size was US$ 6120.7 million and it is expected to reach US$ 6968.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 1.9% during 2021-2026.
Global Casters Scope and Market Size
Casters market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Casters market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Casters market is segmented into
Rigid Caster
Swivel Caster
Segment by Application, the Casters market is segmented into
Industrial and Automotive
Medical and Furniture
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Casters Market Share Analysis
Casters market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Casters product introduction, recent developments, Casters sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Tente International
Blickle
Colson Group
TELLURE
Wicke
CEBORA
TAKIGEN
Stellana
EMILSIDER
RAEDER-VOGEL
Alex
Manner
Steinco
samsongcaster
Flywheel Metalwork
Vulkoprin
OMO-ROCARR
Guy-Raymond
Regal Castors
Jacob Holtz
CASCOO
Payson Casters
Algood Caster
RWM Casters
Hamilton
