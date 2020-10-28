Global Glass Mold Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Glass Mold market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Glass Mold market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Glass molds are important forming tools used in the Sales of glass bottles and utensils. The mold has a direct effect on the final shape of the container. Molds need to be replaced after a certain number of times, which allows market demand to continue to grow.
For industry structure analysis, the Glass Mold industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for 43.97 % of the revenue market. Regionally, Europe is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the whole Glass Mold industry.
In 2019, the global Glass Mold market size was US$ 683.6 million and it is expected to reach US$ 854.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.2% during 2021-2026.
Glass Mold market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Glass Mold market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Glass Mold market is segmented into
Ordinary Cast Iron Mold
Alloy Cast Iron Mold
Other Material Mold
Segment by Application, the Glass Mold market is segmented into
Beverage & Wine Industry
Daily Chemical Industry
Commodity Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Glass Mold Market Share Analysis
Glass Mold market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Glass Mold product introduction, recent developments, Glass Mold sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Omco International
Ross International
Jianhua Mould
Jinggong Mould
ORI Mould
Weiheng Mould
UniMould
JCL Engineering Pte Ltd
RongTai mould
Xinzhi Industry
Donghai Glass Mould Co.
Changshu Fuchang Glass Mould Factory
Changshu Ruifeng Mould
TOYO GLASS MACHINERY
TETA Glass Mould
Steloy Castings
Hunprenco Precision Engineers
Busellato Glass Moulds
Dameron Alloy Foundries
FUSO MACHINE & MOLD MFG.CO.LTD
HEBEI ANDY MOULD
Zitsmann
Strada
Perego
Inhom
