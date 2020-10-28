Global Magnetic Drill Press Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Magnetic Drill Press market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Magnetic Drill Press market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A Magnetic Drill Press is a specialized portable power tool used for drilling holes in steel and similar metals. It can be time-consuming and cumbersome to try to maneuver large steel or pipe into position at a stationary drill press or work center. A portable magnetic drill allows you to take the drill to the work piece, instead of trying to bring the work piece to the drill.
In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Magnetic Drill Press in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Magnetic Drill Press. Increasing of general industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of magnetic drill press in China and other developing countries will drive the market growth.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnetic Drill Press Market
In 2019, the global Magnetic Drill Press market size was US$ 223.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 301.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.
Global Magnetic Drill Press Scope and Market Size
Magnetic Drill Press market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetic Drill Press market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Magnetic Drill Press market is segmented into
Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills
Electric magnetic drills
Hydraulic magnetic drills
Pneumatic/air-powered magnetic drills
Segment by Application, the Magnetic Drill Press market is segmented into
General Industry
Infrastructure Industry
Construction Industry
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Magnetic Drill Press Market Share Analysis
Magnetic Drill Press market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Magnetic Drill Press product introduction, recent developments, Magnetic Drill Press sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Milwaukee
Hougen
Metabo
C.&E. Fein GmbH
Unibor
Evolution Power Tools
DEWALT
Nitto
Euroboor
Ruko
ALFRAL
G & J HALL TOOLS
Champion
Rotabroach
Dongcheng
KEN
