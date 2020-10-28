Global Magnetic Drill Press Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Magnetic Drill Press market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Magnetic Drill Press market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A Magnetic Drill Press is a specialized portable power tool used for drilling holes in steel and similar metals. It can be time-consuming and cumbersome to try to maneuver large steel or pipe into position at a stationary drill press or work center. A portable magnetic drill allows you to take the drill to the work piece, instead of trying to bring the work piece to the drill.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Magnetic Drill Press in the regions of United States and Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Magnetic Drill Press. Increasing of general industry fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of magnetic drill press in China and other developing countries will drive the market growth.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Magnetic Drill Press Market

In 2019, the global Magnetic Drill Press market size was US$ 223.4 million and it is expected to reach US$ 301.8 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.3% during 2021-2026.

Global Magnetic Drill Press Scope and Market Size

Magnetic Drill Press market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Magnetic Drill Press market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Magnetic Drill Press market is segmented into

Cordless/battery-powered magnetic drills

Electric magnetic drills

Hydraulic magnetic drills

Pneumatic/air-powered magnetic drills

Segment by Application, the Magnetic Drill Press market is segmented into

General Industry

Infrastructure Industry

Construction Industry

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Magnetic Drill Press Market Share Analysis

Magnetic Drill Press market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Magnetic Drill Press product introduction, recent developments, Magnetic Drill Press sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Milwaukee

Hougen

Metabo

C.&E. Fein GmbH

Unibor

Evolution Power Tools

DEWALT

Nitto

Euroboor

Ruko

ALFRAL

G & J HALL TOOLS

Champion

Rotabroach

Dongcheng

KEN

