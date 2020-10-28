Global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A self-contained breathing apparatus, or SCBA, sometimes referred to as a compressed air breathing apparatus (CABA), or simply breathing apparatus (BA), is a device worn by rescue workers, firefighters, and others to provide breathable air in an immediately dangerous to life or health atmosphere (IDLH). When not used underwater, they are sometimes called industrial breathing sets. The term self-contained means that the breathing set is not dependent on a remote supply (e.g., through a long hose). If designed for use under water, it is called SCUBA (self-contained underwater breathing apparatus).

The classification of Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) includes open-circuit SCBA and closed-circuit SCBA, and the proportion of open-circuit SCBA in 2016 is about 65%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

In 2019, the global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market size was US$ 947.2 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1213.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 3.6% during 2021-2026.

Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market is segmented into

Open-Circuit SCBA

Closed-Circuit SCBA

Segment by Application, the Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market is segmented into

Fire Fighting

Industrial Use

Other Use

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) product introduction, recent developments, Self Contained Breathing Apparatus (SCBA) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

MSA

Scott Safety

Honeywell

Dräger

Interspiro

Cam Lock

Shigematsu

Avon

Matisec

Sinoma

Koken

