Global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

An auxiliary power unit, also known as (APU), is a device on a vehicle or aircraft that provides energy for functions other than propulsion. They are employed in aircraft, ships, and some land vehicles to perform tasks such as starting main engines, heating motor blocks, and charging batteries. The devices supply energy in electric, pneumatic, or hydraulic form.

Honeywell Aerospace was the global greatest manufacturer in the Auxiliary Power Units (APU) industry, accounted for 49% revenue share in the global market, followed by United Technologies, Safran, Jenoptik, Kinetics, Dewey Electronics, The Marvin Group, Aerosila, Thermo King, Carrier ComfortPro, Green APU, Dynasys, Go Green APU. The top 5 companies had a combined revenue share 75% of the global total.American was the world’s largest praduction area in 2018.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) Market

In 2019, the global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market size was US$ 905.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1349.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.

Global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) Scope and Market Size

Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market is segmented into

Military aircraft

Airport equipment

Spacecraft

Armor

Towed artillery

Commercial vehicles

Segment by Application, the Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market is segmented into

MBT

Armoured Personal Carriers

Artillery Systems

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Auxiliary Power Units (APU) Market Share Analysis

Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Auxiliary Power Units (APU) product introduction, recent developments, Auxiliary Power Units (APU) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Honeywell Aerospace

United Technologies

Safran

Jenoptik

Kinetics

Dewey Electronics

The Marvin Group

Aerosila

Thermo King

Carrier ComfortPro

Green APU

Dynasys

Go Green APU

