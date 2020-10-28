Global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
An auxiliary power unit, also known as (APU), is a device on a vehicle or aircraft that provides energy for functions other than propulsion. They are employed in aircraft, ships, and some land vehicles to perform tasks such as starting main engines, heating motor blocks, and charging batteries. The devices supply energy in electric, pneumatic, or hydraulic form.
Honeywell Aerospace was the global greatest manufacturer in the Auxiliary Power Units (APU) industry, accounted for 49% revenue share in the global market, followed by United Technologies, Safran, Jenoptik, Kinetics, Dewey Electronics, The Marvin Group, Aerosila, Thermo King, Carrier ComfortPro, Green APU, Dynasys, Go Green APU. The top 5 companies had a combined revenue share 75% of the global total.American was the world’s largest praduction area in 2018.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) Market
In 2019, the global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market size was US$ 905.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 1349.3 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 5.8% during 2021-2026.
Global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) Scope and Market Size
Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market is segmented into
Military aircraft
Airport equipment
Spacecraft
Armor
Towed artillery
Commercial vehicles
Segment by Application, the Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market is segmented into
MBT
Armoured Personal Carriers
Artillery Systems
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Auxiliary Power Units (APU) Market Share Analysis
Auxiliary Power Units (APU) market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Auxiliary Power Units (APU) product introduction, recent developments, Auxiliary Power Units (APU) sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Honeywell Aerospace
United Technologies
Safran
Jenoptik
Kinetics
Dewey Electronics
The Marvin Group
Aerosila
Thermo King
Carrier ComfortPro
Green APU
Dynasys
Go Green APU
