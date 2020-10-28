Global Kiosk Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Kiosk market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Kiosk market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A kiosk is a small physical structure (often including a computer and a display screen) that displays information for people walking by. Kiosks are common near the entrances of shopping malls in North America where they provide shoppers with directions. Kiosks are also used at trade shows and professional conferences.

The classification of kiosk includes vending kiosks, self-service kiosks, automated teller machine, and the proportion of self-service kiosks in 2016 is about 55.47%, and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2011 to 2016.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Kiosk Market

In 2019, the global Kiosk market size was US$ 17370 million and it is expected to reach US$ 26940 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.4% during 2021-2026.

Global Kiosk Scope and Market Size

Kiosk market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Kiosk market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Kiosk market is segmented into

Vending Kiosks

Self-Service Kiosks

Automated Teller Machine

Segment by Application, the Kiosk market is segmented into

Hospital

Transport

Bank

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Kiosk Market Share Analysis

Kiosk market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Kiosk product introduction, recent developments, Kiosk sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

Glory Limited

Diebold

NCR Corporation

OKI

Hitachi

GRGBanking

Nautilus

Wincor Nixdorf

IBM Corporation

Fujitsu Limited

RedyRef

Kontron

SlabbKiosks

Kiosk Information Systems

TCN

Honeywell

Meridian Kiosks

UNICUM

KING STAR

Eastman Kodak

