Global Gel Documentation Systems Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Gel Documentation Systems market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Gel Documentation Systems market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
Gel Documentation Systems refer to equipment widely used in molecular biology laboratories for the imaging and documentation of nucleic acid and protein suspended within polyacrylamide or agarose gels .These gels are typically stained with ethidium bromide or other fluorophores such as SYBR Green. Generally, a gel doc includes an ultraviolet (UV) light transilluminator, a hood or a darkroom to shield external light sources and protect the user from UV exposure, and a CCD or CMOS camera for image capturing.
Global giant manufactures mainly distributed in U.S. The manufacturers in U.S. have a long history and unshakable status in this field. Manufacturers such as Bio-Rad, Thermo Fisher Scientific and GE Healthcare have relative higher level of product’s quality. As to China, Shanghai Tanon take above a half of native production. Most of Chinese manufactures locate in Shanghai city.
In 2019, the global Gel Documentation Systems market size was US$ 191.3 million and it is expected to reach US$ 260.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.
Gel Documentation Systems market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Gel Documentation Systems market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Gel Documentation Systems market is segmented into
Multifunctional Product
Basic Product
Segment by Application, the Gel Documentation Systems market is segmented into
Hospitals and Diagnostic Centers
Pharma and Biotech Companies
Molecular Biology Laboratories
Education & Research Center
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Gel Documentation Systems Market Share Analysis
Gel Documentation Systems market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Gel Documentation Systems product introduction, recent developments, Gel Documentation Systems sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
Bio-Rad
Thermo Fisher Scientific
GE Healthcare
VWR International
Corning
Syngene
Analytik Jena
Gel Company
ProteinSimple
ATTO
Vilber Lourmat
Carestream Health
Wealtec
Royal Biotech
Cleaver Scientific
LI-COR
Isogen
SIM Lab
DNR Bio-Imaging Systems
Tanon
