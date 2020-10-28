Global Electric Heating Elements Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Heating Elements market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Heating Elements market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

A typical Electric Heater is usually a coil, ribbon (straight or corrugated), or strip of wire that gives off heat much like a lamp filament. When an electric current flows through it, it glows red hot and converts the electrical energy passing through it into heat, which it radiates out in all directions.

Currently, there are many manufacturers companies in the world. The main market players are NIBE, Watlow, Chromalox, Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd, Friedr. Freek GmbH, OMEGA, Zoppas Industries, Thermowatt, Tutco Heating Solutions Group, Tempco Electric Heating Element Corporation and so on.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Heating Elements Market

In 2019, the global Electric Heating Elements market size was US$ 9440.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12910 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

Global Electric Heating Elements Scope and Market Size

Electric Heating Elements market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Heating Elements market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Electric Heating Elements market is segmented into

Immersion Heaters

Tubular Heaters

Circulation Heaters

Band Heaters

Strip Heaters

Coil Heaters

Flexible Heaters

Other Types

Segment by Application, the Electric Heating Elements market is segmented into

Chemical & Plastics Industry

Pharmaceutical Industry

Transportation

Appliances

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Electric Heating Elements Market Share Analysis

Electric Heating Elements market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Heating Elements product introduction, recent developments, Electric Heating Elements sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

NIBE

Watlow

Chromalox

Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd

Friedr. Freek GmbH

OMEGA

Zoppas Industries

Thermowatt

Tutco Heating Solutions Group

Tempco Electric Heater Corporation

CCI Thermal Technologies

Headway Electric Heat Components CO.,LTD

Hotset GmbH

Minco

Durex Industries

Holroyd Components Ltd

Honeywell

Thermal Corporation

Winkler GmbH

Industrial Heater Corporation

Delta MFG

Wattco

