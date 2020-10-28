Global Electric Heating Elements Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Electric Heating Elements market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Electric Heating Elements market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.
A typical Electric Heater is usually a coil, ribbon (straight or corrugated), or strip of wire that gives off heat much like a lamp filament. When an electric current flows through it, it glows red hot and converts the electrical energy passing through it into heat, which it radiates out in all directions.
Currently, there are many manufacturers companies in the world. The main market players are NIBE, Watlow, Chromalox, Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd, Friedr. Freek GmbH, OMEGA, Zoppas Industries, Thermowatt, Tutco Heating Solutions Group, Tempco Electric Heating Element Corporation and so on.
Market Analysis and Insights: Global Electric Heating Elements Market
In 2019, the global Electric Heating Elements market size was US$ 9440.1 million and it is expected to reach US$ 12910 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.
Global Electric Heating Elements Scope and Market Size
Electric Heating Elements market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Electric Heating Elements market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.
Segment by Type, the Electric Heating Elements market is segmented into
Immersion Heaters
Tubular Heaters
Circulation Heaters
Band Heaters
Strip Heaters
Coil Heaters
Flexible Heaters
Other Types
Segment by Application, the Electric Heating Elements market is segmented into
Chemical & Plastics Industry
Pharmaceutical Industry
Transportation
Appliances
Others
Regional and Country-level Analysis:
North America
United States
Canada
Asia-Pacific
China
Japan
South Korea
India
Southeast Asia
Australia
Rest of Asia-Pacific
Europe
Germany
France
U.K.
Italy
Russia
Nordic Countries
Rest of Europe
Latin America
Mexico
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa
Turkey
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Rest of MEA
Competitive Landscape and Electric Heating Elements Market Share Analysis
Electric Heating Elements market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Electric Heating Elements product introduction, recent developments, Electric Heating Elements sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.
The major companies include:
NIBE
Watlow
Chromalox
Zhenjiang Dongfang Electric Heating Technology Co.,Ltd
Friedr. Freek GmbH
OMEGA
Zoppas Industries
Thermowatt
Tutco Heating Solutions Group
Tempco Electric Heater Corporation
CCI Thermal Technologies
Headway Electric Heat Components CO.,LTD
Hotset GmbH
Minco
Durex Industries
Holroyd Components Ltd
Honeywell
Thermal Corporation
Winkler GmbH
Industrial Heater Corporation
Delta MFG
Wattco
