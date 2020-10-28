Global Shower Trolley Market Size, Manufacturers, Supply Chain, Sales Channel and Clients, 2020-2026

In this report, the Global Shower Trolley market is valued at USD XX million in 2019 and is expected to reach USD XX million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of XX% between 2019 and 2026. Global Shower Trolley market has been broken down by major regions, with complete market estimates on the basis of products/applications on a regional basis.

Shower Trolley is a type of trolley which can have a shower on it, a mobile units used for showering immobile patients.

Shower Trolley industry is a little bit fragmented, manufacturers are mostly in the Europe. And Europe sales value accounted for more than 39.18% of the total sales revenue of global Shower Trolley, followed by North America. ArjoHuntleigh is the world leading manufacturer in global Shower Trolley market with the market share of 37.14%.

Overall, the Shower Trolley market performance is positive, despite the weak economic environment.

In the past few years, as the main raw material price was relatively stable, with the increasing in production capacity, expected that the Shower Trolley raw material price will be stable in the short term. However, the improvement of energy, transportation costs, and labor costs, will play a significant role in promoting the cost of Shower Trolley.

There are companies adding new capacities and aims at the cost and quality leadership which shall improve profitability. As the same time, companies are focusing on technological innovation, equipment upgrades, and process improvements, to reduce costs and improve quality.

The average price of Shower Trolley will fall further. The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep this trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and cost of raw materials.

Market Analysis and Insights: Global Shower Trolley Market

In 2019, the global Shower Trolley market size was US$ 78 million and it is expected to reach US$ 119.4 million by the end of 2026, with a CAGR of 6.2% during 2021-2026.

Global Shower Trolley Scope and Market Size

Shower Trolley market is segmented by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels. Players, stakeholders, and other participants in the global Shower Trolley market will be able to gain the upper hand as they use the report as a powerful resource. The segmental analysis focuses on sales, revenue and forecast by region, by country, company, type, application and by sales channels for the period 2015-2026.

Segment by Type, the Shower Trolley market is segmented into

Manual Shower Trolley

Electric Shower Trolley

Hydraulic Shower Trolley

Segment by Application, the Shower Trolley market is segmented into

Hospital

Nursing Home

Others

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia-Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

India

Southeast Asia

Australia

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Italy

Russia

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Latin America

Mexico

Brazil

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Turkey

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Competitive Landscape and Shower Trolley Market Share Analysis

Shower Trolley market competitive landscape provides details and data information by companies. The report offers comprehensive analysis and accurate statistics on revenue by the player for the period 2015-2020. It also offers detailed analysis supported by reliable statistics on sale and revenue by players for the period 2015-2020. Details included are company description, major business, Shower Trolley product introduction, recent developments, Shower Trolley sales by region, type, application and by sales channel.

The major companies include:

ArjoHuntleigh

Beka hospitec

Chinesport

Prism Medical UK

AILEKF

Shanghai Pinxing Medical

AILE

Horcher Medical Systems

Savion Industries

